Police seize machete and cannabis following raids on a number of properties in Houghton

By Ryan Smith
Sunderland Echo
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers teamed up with Sunderland City Council for a dedicated operation which was aimed at tackling disorder and empowering residents living in and around the Racecourse Estate in Houghton. Members of the community shared concerns with the police, support workers and counsellors - who took part in door-to-door surveys about...

#Police Sergeant#Sunderland City Council#The Racecourse Estate#Operation Sentinel#The Northumbria Police#The Sunderland Echo#Wearside
