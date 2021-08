Christopher Linder, age 37, of Gallatin, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. He was born in Lebanon, TN to Wanda Meador Linder and the late Jackie Linder. Chris adored his children, Calee and Cason. He was an avid Titans football player and loved old cars. He had quite a large shoe collection and passed that obsession down to his children. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend who will be truly missed.