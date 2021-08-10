The physical and mental toll of fighting Covid for healthcare workers

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 200.9 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed above 4.26 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.4 million cases and in deaths with 615,320 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The country is averaging more than seven times as many new cases a day as it was at the beginning of July, according to a New York Times tracker, the majority of whom are in unvaccinated people. California will require COVID vaccines for all healthcare workers by Sept. 30, the Associated Press reported.