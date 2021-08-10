Cancel
Public Health

The physical and mental toll of fighting Covid for healthcare workers

By WREG Staff
WREG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Covid hospitalizations are surging around the country, healthcare workers are feeling even more physical and emotional stress. Matt Robinson with Methodist University Hospital talks about the struggle for those in medicine.

#Covid#Healthcare Workers#Medicine#Emotional Stress
Public HealthPosted by
KPCW

Physician Has Dire Warning On COVID Spread

In a news conference Friday, Intermountain Healthcare announced that Utah's ICUs are over capacity due to the COVID-19 Delta strain. 90% of those patients are unvaccinated. Some healthcare workers are making a public plea healthcare workers are making to get the vaccine, mask up, wash hands and avoid large crowds.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Healthcare workers, community members protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates

With vaccine mandates on the rise across the nation and locally at both Essentia Health and St. Luke's, opposition is also growing. On a busy street corner in Downtown Duluth Thursday, local healthcare workers and others against mandating the shot gathered to voice their concerns. “In America, we've always had...
HealthCumberland Times-News

Relearning to walk requires physical, mental strength

Dear Doctor: Why is it so hard to relearn to walk? Our dad recently had a stroke, and getting back on his feet has been a long struggle. It’s like his body can’t remember what to do. What will happen with the physical therapy he started doing? It’s going slow, and he’s frustrated.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Healthcare workers protest in Charlotte over Atrium Health’s COVID vaccine policy

Hundreds of Charlotte-area healthcare workers and supporters protested Sunday against Atrium Health’s new coronavirus vaccination policy. The protest from Freedom Park to Atrium Health - Main was organized to stand against the mandated vaccinations issued for Atrium Health employees. Atrium Health, one of the biggest healthcare systems in Charlotte, recently...
California StateForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 200.9 million and California to require vaccines for all healthcare workers

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 200.9 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed above 4.26 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.4 million cases and in deaths with 615,320 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The country is averaging more than seven times as many new cases a day as it was at the beginning of July, according to a New York Times tracker, the majority of whom are in unvaccinated people. California will require COVID vaccines for all healthcare workers by Sept. 30, the Associated Press reported.
Labor Issueswfxrtv.com

Frontline workers face fight against COVID and staff shortages

Frontline workers face fight against COVID and staff shortages. Frontline workers face fight against COVID and staff shortages. 1-on-1 with former Virginia Tech javelin thrower Irena Gillarova. Irena Gillarova set to represent Czech Republic and Virginia Tech at Olympics. Today in Tokyo: August 2, 2021. Jimmy Valiant says goodbye to...
California Stateoklahoman.com

Hospitals filling with unvaccinated patients in COVID hot spots; California mandates vaccines for healthcare workers: COVID-19 updates

Florida, Georgia and Louisiana account for almost 40% of all hospitalizations in the country, straining their health care systems as the delta variant runs rampant through the unvaccinated. In Florida, where nearly 2,500 of the 12,000-plus patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, elective surgeries are getting suspended...
Protestshealthleadersmedia.com

Healthcare workers protest against statewide vaccine mandate; fight for their choice

REDDING, Calif. — With Delta Variant coronavirus cases rising, the state is requiring all of its 2.2 million healthcare and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated by the end of September. Originally, Governor Newsom announced last month that healthcare workers would have the choice of either getting fully vaccinated or getting a COVID test each week. But now, this new order only provides exemptions for religious or medical reasons.
Missouri StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Missouri to spend $30M to help healthcare systems fight COVID

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is spending $30 million to support the state’s hospitals and health care professionals in their fight against COVID. The funding will be to help with healthcare staffing and antibody infusion stations. Missouri will commit $15 million for health care staffing for all Missouri-licensed or CMS-certified...

