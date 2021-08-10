Lake Oswego prepares for extreme heat again

People can cool down at the Lake Oswego Public Library, City Hall building during high temperatures.

With temperatures expected to surpass 100 degrees this week, Lake Oswego residents should be aware of the excessive heat warning that will go into effect Wednesday, Aug. 11.

According to the National Weather Service the heat warning will last from Aug. 11-14 as temperatures are expected to climb to the high 90s beginning Wednesday and hit the triple digits Thursday and Friday.

The scorching temperatures come on the heels of a heat wave in June that left more than 100 Oregonians dead — including 14 in Clackamas County.

"In recent years, excessive heat has caused more deaths than all other weather events, including floods," the city of Lake Oswego's website read.Â

If people do not have air conditioning or would like a place to stay cool during the hot temperatures, they can visit the Lake Oswego Public Library at 706 Fourth St. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Water will also be available when the library is open. City Hall, located at 380 A Ave., is also an option for people to escape the heat from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekdays.

Melissa Kelly, the library's executive director, said on days that surpass 100 degrees, there will be water available outside library hours in a cooler and there will be a misting sprinkler set up on the front lawn. There will also be no time limitations for folks who want to visit the library.Â

The city released tips and reminders on their website to keep people safe during the heat wave including never leaving a child or animal inside the car during warm weather, staying hydrated and avoiding caffeine and alcohol, and wearing loose and lightweight clothing. People can also visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website for up-to-date warning signs that someone is experiencing dehydration and heat stroke.Â

"Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat," the city's website read. "Know those in your neighborhood who are elderly, young, sick or overweight. They are more likely to become victims of excessive heat and may need help."

Visit the Red Cross's website for information on heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.