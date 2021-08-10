Cancel
Baseball Slideshow: Lake Oswego 14, Idaho 0

By Miles Vance
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Lake Oswego Little League Baseball Majors all-star team's 14-0 win over West Valley Little League — the Idaho state champion — at the Pacific Northwest Regional tournament in San Bernardino, California, on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

These photos were provided by Kate Cook.

Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen.

Check back later to see a complete game story.

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

