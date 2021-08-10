Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

Governor Parson marks state's bicentennial with a number of stops in Jefferson City

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Missouri’s big birthday. The state’s official Bicentennial is today. Governor Mike Parson plans a full day of activities, including a formal Missouri Statehood Day Ceremony at the Capitol at 9:00 this morning. He’ll also attend a Naturalization Ceremony for new citizens later in the day, as well as a Bicentennial Tree Dedication at 1:30. He’ll end the day by stopping by the an Ice Cream Social at Central Dairy at 2:00.

www.kjluradio.com

