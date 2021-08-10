Cancel
Environment

A faster, targeted response to climate change

By Hajo Eicken
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

Alaskans are well-acquainted with rapid change — from our weather and climate to the ever changing response by communities and industry to economic, policy and environmental shifts. We’re seeing statewide temperatures climb 3 to 4 degrees higher than they were a lifetime ago, and our warming oceans are impacting fish, seabirds, marine mammals, and those who rely on them for food or work. Also in constant flux are the state’s economic drivers and energy options, such as the ups and downs of the natural resource industry or emerging opportunities in the renewable energy and climate change mitigation sector. To make informed decisions that will enable us to cope with these shifts, Alaska needs research that is nimble, timely, and addresses our state’s unique priorities and changes.

