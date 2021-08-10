Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

West Robeson 3 wins away from DYB World Series championship

By Staff report
Posted by 
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 5 days ago

LAUREL, Miss. — The West Robeson Majors team (age 11-12) playing in this week’s Dixie Youth Baseball World Series is making a strong showing, winning three of its first four games.

This includes a 7-1 win over Louisiana in an elimination game on Tuesday afternoon.

West Robeson is three wins away from winning the tournament. They will play the winner of Tuesday’s South Carolina-Alabama game at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday; the result of that game was not available at press time. If West Robeson wins Wednesday’s game, they would play Thursday morning in the first of two potential games; they would need to win all of these games to win the tournament.

West Robeson defeated Texas 7-4 in its tournament opener on Saturday before losing 5-4 in seven innings to Texas on Sunday. Facing elimination on Monday, West Robeson defeated Virginia 5-1, advanving to Tuesday’s game against Louisiana.

The Lumberton AAA team (age 9-10) won one game in the tournament before their elimination.

Lumberton lost its tournament opener 3-0 to Texas. They defeated Mississippi 6-3 in an elimination game on Sunday before losing 6-3 to Georgia on Monday, ending their tournament.

The tournament is being played in Laurel, Mississippi; Lumberton will host next year’s DYB World Series at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex.

For more on both teams’ experience in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, see Saturday’s edition of The Robesonian.

Comments / 0

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The West Robeson Majors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Billings, MTPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Little League Team One Win from Trip to World Series in Williamsport

With the Northwest Region sending two teams this year to the Little League World Series, our club from Billings only needs one win to punch their ticket to Williamsport, PA. Because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions, little league teams from outside the United States won't be competing this year, so that opens the door for more American teams to compete in the 2021 Little League World Series.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Eastern wins Ripken World Series

Make way for the world champion Owensboro Eastern 12U All-Stars. Eastern completed a remarkable journey on Friday afternoon, defeating host Palm Beach Gardens National 7-3 in the championship game of the Cal Ripken Baseball 12U World Series in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. “I always thought we had a really good...
Forsyth County, GAForsyth County News

Baseball: Forsyth County seniors win 17U Marucci World Series

A group of Forsyth County seniors recently captured the 17U Marucci World Series title in Baton Rouge, La. The 17U Marucci Georgia Bombers beat the 17U Marucci Orlando Scorpions 14-9 at Southeastern Louisiana University to cap a 50-7 summer season. The Bombers won three championships and had one runner-up finish.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu Little League wins West Regional, heads to Little League World Series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Little League baseball team wrapped up their Little League West regional run as tournament champions, defeating Southern California’s Torrance team, 7-2 on Saturday. Despite both teams already clinching spots in the LLWS, Saturday’s final determined the seeding of the two teams going into the tourney.
BaseballTimes and Democrat

Bamberg DYB knocked from tournament

Bamberg's Dixie Youth All-Star team was knocked out of the Division II Majors World Series Tuesday after a 6-0 loss to host Mississippi. The team, representing South Carolina, fell behind 4-0 after one inning, and could not complete the comeback, ending Bamberg's run at a DYB championship. Bamberg wins title,...
Bridgeport, WVWVNews

Bridgeport Post 68 a tournament away from World Series

Two weeks ago, Bridgeport Post 68 arrived in Morgantown as the No. 3 seed in the three-team American Legion area tournament. This week, the team arrives in Morgantown as state champions. Bridgeport begins play today in the American Legion Baseball Great Lakes Regional at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown. Bridgeport...
Berwick, LAstmarynow.com

Berwick wins opener in World Series bracket play

Berwick's 10U softball team beat Duplin County, North Carolina, 6-5 in the first round of bracket play Monday in the Babe Ruth World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida. The victory moved Berwick's girls into the second-round game against tournament top seed Fern Creek Orange of Kentucky later Monday. The winner...
Baseballactionnewsnow.com

NorCal Mavericks 12U baseball wins Youth World Series

CHICO, Calif. - The NorCal Mavericks 12U baseball team won the Youth World Series in Reno. The team was undefeated throughout the tournament and shut out one of its opponents. "I'm really happy," Manager Reece Borges said. "They came a long way. It took a long time to get these kids together. The team chemistry for these guys is outstanding."
KTEN.com

Choctaw stickball teams return from World Series

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) -- Oklahoma's Choctaw Nation has sponsored stickball teams since 2010. The Tvshka Homma team played in the World Series Stickball games in Mississippi from July 14-17. The game is part of Native American culture and is played on a football-sized field. The objective is to hit the...
MLBWoodward News

Key numbers from Majors World Series run

It’ll be difficult to find a summer season as magical and improbable as the one the Majors just finished on their way to becoming Connie Mack World Series Champions. The perfect ending to the season could’ve been when the team became the first club from Oklahoma to qualify for the World Series in its 50-year history in Farmington, N.M. It could’ve been when the Majors followed that performance up by winning their third state championship in program history the following week.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Chester County Belles win World Series

With a record of 9-1, the Chester County Belles were able to take home the gold after they were declared 2021 Belles World Series Champions. The night before the championship, Chester County won a close game against North Carolina (6-5), but lost to Louisiana 12-5. Being a double-elimination tournament though, Chester County was still in it.
West Fargo, NDINFORUM

West Fargo 13U team bound for Babe Ruth World Series

WEST FARGO — The West Fargo Rattlers 13U baseball team wasn’t supposed to be there. The Rattlers placed fourth at the North Dakota 13-year-old Babe Ruth state tournament and received an at-large bid to the region tournament. They entered the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Bemidji, Minn., last weekend a No. 3 seed with something to prove.
Riegelwood, NCnrcolumbus.com

Local DYB teams reach World Series semifinals

Riegelwood scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to overcome a 4-0 deficit and defeat South Carolina 5-4 in a battle between the two remaining undefeated teams in the Dixie Youth Baseball DII Majors World Series in Laurel, Mississippi. Riegelwood will face a familiar foe in Burgaw...
Public HealthJournal-News

West Side Little League one win away from Williamsport after forfeit win

Kentucky team removed from tourney after positive COVID-19 test. West Side Little League needs just one more win to advance to the World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Kentucky-Warren County had to forfeit Tuesday’s loser’s bracket matchup against West Side because of at least one positive COVID-19 test within the team.
northwestgeorgianews.com

1st West Coast World Series begins Saturday

Aug. 6—Beginning Saturday, Hard Rock Park in Marysville will host half of the 16 summer collegiate baseball teams in the inaugural West Coast World Series. The event is co-hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox and Lincoln Potters, and the winner will receive a cash payout at the end of the championship on Aug. 13 at Lincoln's McBean Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy