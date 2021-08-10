West Robeson 3 wins away from DYB World Series championship

LAUREL, Miss. — The West Robeson Majors team (age 11-12) playing in this week’s Dixie Youth Baseball World Series is making a strong showing, winning three of its first four games.

This includes a 7-1 win over Louisiana in an elimination game on Tuesday afternoon.

West Robeson is three wins away from winning the tournament. They will play the winner of Tuesday’s South Carolina-Alabama game at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday; the result of that game was not available at press time. If West Robeson wins Wednesday’s game, they would play Thursday morning in the first of two potential games; they would need to win all of these games to win the tournament.

West Robeson defeated Texas 7-4 in its tournament opener on Saturday before losing 5-4 in seven innings to Texas on Sunday. Facing elimination on Monday, West Robeson defeated Virginia 5-1, advanving to Tuesday’s game against Louisiana.

The Lumberton AAA team (age 9-10) won one game in the tournament before their elimination.

Lumberton lost its tournament opener 3-0 to Texas. They defeated Mississippi 6-3 in an elimination game on Sunday before losing 6-3 to Georgia on Monday, ending their tournament.

The tournament is being played in Laurel, Mississippi; Lumberton will host next year’s DYB World Series at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex.

For more on both teams’ experience in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, see Saturday’s edition of The Robesonian.