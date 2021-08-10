Ninjas in Pyjamas to enter League of Legends Wild Rift through the merger with ESV5

The Wild Rift Patch 2.4 has brought some interesting new changes in the game, reworks on champions and some new items. As exciting as it is to experiment with the new itemization and build options, the new items do not exactly work for all the champions. Although for some champions, it has completely changed the meta in Wild Rift. The new items mostly included items with high critical damage, attack speed and ability haste. The update also includes two new items exclusive to Wild Rift. This certainly has League of Legends PC players feeling a little jealous. The introduction of new items has expanded the build options for a lot of champions. There will be overpowered builds here are some champions with the introduction of Wild Rift Patch 2.4 Update, with champions who can take full advantage of the latest patch update.