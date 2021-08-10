Cancel
Ninjas in Pyjamas to enter League of Legends Wild Rift through the merger with ESV5

By Md Sadequzzaman Sarker
gamingonphone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinjas in Pyjamas (NIP), a Swedish professional esports organization, is set to enter the world of League of Legends: Wild Rift and is looking to participate in League of Legends Professional League (LPL) China by 2022. The organization has announced its merger with Chinese company ESV5 which is jointly owned by esports organization eStar Gaming and Victory Five (V5). Currently, NIP is home to five major esports titles that are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, FIFA, and Rainbow Six Siege. This merger with ESV5 is the first step forward to reach the dream NIP holds.

