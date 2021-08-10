Cancel
Derby, KS

Derby schools exploring on-site testing to allow quarantine flexibility

By DANIEL CAUDILL daniel@derbyinformer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the return of school on Wednesday, Derby Public Schools is exploring a program to allow students and staff an alternative to the standard COVID-19 quarantine protocol. Under the program, students and staff who are identified as close contacts would be able to choose to take an on-site antigen test each morning before school for a set period of time rather than enter quarantine. Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented the potential testing program at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting on Aug. 2.

