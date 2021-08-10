Pokemon Go: How to heal your Pokemon in the game

Pokemon Go Fest has been a tradition for me for the past five years, minus one year when I wasn’t able to get a ticket. And while the event has changed in the world of COVID, last year was still a lot of fun. And with the return of (small) in-person experiences, 2021 had maybe the best Pokemon Go Fest yet. I’m so excited, even a week or more later, that I want to tell you all about it. But rather than just regale you with my own story, I’ve decided to format this year’s rundown as a list of tips for getting the most out of Pokemon Go Fest and other Pokemon Go events.