Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4. I continue to be disturbed by the recent legislation that Josh Hawley has put forth concerning what our children should be taught in schools in America. I am equally disturbed by his accusations that “liberals” and those on the “far left” are telling lies to our children, all in the name of creating division, anger and hatred. This rhetoric is not helpful.