Cancer

Challenges Surrounding CAR T-Cell Therapy in Follicular Lymphoma

targetedonc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSattva S. Neelapu, MD, discusses the challenges surrounding chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of follicular lymphoma and other lymphomas. Sattva S. Neelapu, MD, a professor in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the challenges surrounding chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of follicular lymphoma and other lymphomas.

