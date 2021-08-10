Cancel
Charlestown, IN

ABOVE AND BEYOND: Charlestown K9 officer rescues dog from neighborhood pond

By APRILE RICKERT aprile.rickert@newsandtribune.com
Posted by 
The Evening News
The Evening News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thqPf_0bNsg4iw00
Charlestown City Police Sgt. Adam Clark with Sammy, a 12-year-old mini Schnauzer that Clark rescued from a neighborhood lake Monday morning. The dog has been reunited with his family and is doing well. Photo by City of Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown City Police Sgt. Adam Clark was at home Monday morning getting ready to start his shift when his wife got a call that sprung him into action early.

Neighbors had reported what appeared to be a dog in distress, and possibly drowning, in the three-acre lake in their neighborhood. As Clark headed to the scene, he got another call from his work asking if he was still at home.

“I got down there and I saw several people standing around and then I saw the little pup, bobbing up and down, in and out of the water,” he said. “And that’s when I took my vest off and secured and took my firearm off and went in the water and got the pup.

“I just scooped him up and carried him on in. He was terrified, definitely, shaking and worn out. I don’t know how long the little guy had been out there. I know he was tired.”

One of the neighbors wrapped Sammy, a 12-year-old mini Schnauzer, in a towel and they called animal control to check his health. Sammy ended up spending the next part of the day in city hall as staff searched to find his family. When they found him, Mayor Treva Hodges drove the little dog home.

“We were really excited to get him back,” owner Al Nolan said. “I thought he was gone.”

Nolan said he believes the pup escaped during the night through an open gate, “I got up in the morning and he was gone,” Nolan said, adding that he didn’t know how he ended up in the lake.

For Clark, a trained officer, a handler for K9 Hurley and a dog lover, he didn’t think twice about what to do. But he also said it’s just part of his job.

“If it was my dog, there would be no hesitations...whether it was my dog or not,” he said. “I just hope somebody would have the courage to do the same thing. It’s my job but on the other hand it’s great for the community to see these positive stories, it’s good to see the smiles on the community’s faces, especially the owner of the dog, that was really fulfilling.”

Charlestown City Police Assistant Chief Maj. Brion Gilbert commended Clark for his response.

“Adam is a dog person, he’s one of our K9 officers, he has been for years,” Gilbert said. “So it’s not a surprise to me that he did what he did. He put himself at risk to help an animal that was in need. It was a very good deed and we’re happy that he did it and I think he went above and beyond the call of what our normal duties are.”

Mayor Hodges also praised the officer and said the city is lucky to have him on the police force.

“I think the owner really said it best that in some communities you wouldn’t have anybody that would just jump in and literally throw themselves in a situation like that to save a little dog,” she said.

“If he’s willing to jump in and save that little dog, he’s willing to jump in and do anything for our community, and I think that’s awesome, just super proud of him.”

Nolan said he was extremely grateful for the officer’s swift action and the mayor making sure Sammy got home.

He referenced the saying, “’I want to be the kind of person that my dog thinks I am,’” Nolan said. “And basically Adam Clark is that kind of guy.”

