Fraley (illness) is 1-for-7 with two walks and two RBI over two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. The outfielder is recovering from a bout with COVID-19, which led to his placement on the specialized injured list July 18. Now having logged a handful of at-bats to aid in reestablishing his timing, it remains to be seen if Fraley will be activated at some point during the weekend series against the Rangers.