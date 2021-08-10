After redshirt year, MHS alumnus David McCoy ready to return to action this winter at MVSU

Former Meridian High School standout David McCoy is pictured working out in his high school's gymnasium. McCoy transferred from Southern Miss to Mississippi Valley State University prior to the 2020-21 school year but had to redshirt last winter due to NCAA transfer rules. He's eligible to play again this coming season. Submitted Photo

David McCoy is ready to showcase his basketball skills again.

A member of the 2017 Meridian High School boys basketball state championship team, McCoy signed with Jones College out of high school before transferring to Southern Miss prior to the 2019-20 school year. After a season in Hattiesburg, McCoy transferred again, this time to Mississippi Valley State University, but had to redshirt a year due to NCAA transfer rules.

Now, McCoy is eligible to play again, and he said he’s eager to get back into live games this winter for MVSU.

“When I came to Valley I couldn’t play right away, so I had to catch up on the academic side,” McCoy said. “Now I’m back on track, and this is probably the best position I’ve been in since I began playing basketball. I’m just putting in the work and waiting for my time to come.”

When he entered the NCAA transfer portal, McCoy was immediately recruited by MVSU head coach Lindsey Hunter, who played in the NBA for 17 years, including two championship seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons. Hunter is now entering his third season as MVSU’s head coach, and McCoy said Hunter’s a big reason why he landed in Itta Bena.

“He communicated with me since Day 1 and offered a chance to play right away (once I was eligible),” McCoy said. “He has a great professional resume and played in the NBA, and it allowed me to stay close to home and still play in the state of Mississippi, so it was a no-brainer.”

Once he got on campus, Hunter stressed to McCoy the importance of being in the gym as much as possible, advice McCoy is still following more than a year later.

“Basically he was telling me how he could help me get to the next level by approaching the game as a pro, and him knowing the ins and outs of what it takes to get to that level, it impressed me,” McCoy said. “He transformed himself from a SWAC player — he played at Jackson State — to an NBA player, so that really caught my eye.”

McCoy also said he’s grateful to still be in Mississippi, and he’s hoping to represent Meridian in a big way on the court this winter.

“Where we’re from, we’re kind of overlooked because Mississippi is not a big state with notoriety,” McCoy said. “For me to be able to stay home and represent, it means the world to me. With everything I do, I always let people know where I’m from.”

Ahead of the upcoming season, McCoy said he’s focused on staying in a good routine both in the classroom and on the court.

“I’m just trying to approach every day with a lot of hard work, just getting in the gym and being consistent and staying focused,” McCoy said. “The biggest part of my game is probably getting up shots, so I need the repetition. I had my ups and downs with having to sit out, but I wouldn’t say it was difficult. I knew the mistakes I made at Southern Miss, and I just faced my problems every day and handled the adversity.”

As a college basketball player, McCoy said he hasn’t forgotten about the children in Meridian who might one day want to play college basketball themselves. McCoy’s advice: Never give up, no matter how often you fail.

“If you ever fall off, you can always get back up,” McCoy said. “You just have to keep going and stay strong mentally. If I did it, you can, too. I know it’s hard to make it out of Meridian, but you just have to stay focused, chase your dreams and control what you can and let God take care of the rest. You have to put in the work consistently and keep God first, and you can always get that next opportunity.”