Lowden man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child pornography charges
A Lowden man who kidnapped a teenager from Minnesota and brought her to Iowa was sentenced Monday to 10 years and one month in federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Randy Abels, 27, "maintained a long term online grooming relationship with a minor teenager via social media, which ended with him secretly driving her to Iowa and hiding her in a park while her parents tried to locate her."muscatinejournal.com
