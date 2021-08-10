Let's not forget Hawley tried to toss aside democracy on Jan. 6
Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4. Josh Hawley’s column in the Aug. 3 edition of the Missourian is another clear example of his depraved mind. He is lecturing us on truth and yet is incapable of accepting the truth that Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election for president of the United States.www.columbiamissourian.com
