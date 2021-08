How do you sell cars in GTA Online? If you're looking for another source of incoming in Los Santos, then flipping cars you steal around the city can be another method of How to Make Money. You can also sell off vehicles that you may have previously purchased but no longer need, although do keep in mind that you'll only get a 60 per cent return on your original investment. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to explain how to sell cars. If you're looking for the Best Cars and Vehicles to Buy, then you can find that through the link.