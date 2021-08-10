Cancel
FULL CAST ANNOUNCED FOR BROADWAY’S MJ MUSICAL

 5 days ago

The complete cast has been announced for the highly anticipated new musical, “MJ,” inspired by the life and art of singer Michael Jackson, which will begin performances at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre on December 6 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street). The show will be...

