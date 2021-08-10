Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Don’t take the limits off of God’s grace

By Shewanda Riley
St. Louis American
 4 days ago

“I’m not a man, I cannot lie. I know the plans for your life, I’m asking you to dream again, believe again and take the limits off of me.” – Israel Houghton. These words from Houghton’s song “Take the Limits Off” point to an aspect of living a Christian life that can be difficult. As Christians, we believe God is a miracle-worker but find it hard to take the limits off Him to do [things] “exceedingly and abundantly” as Ephesians 3:20 reads.

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians#Ephesians#Dallas Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionRed Bluff Daily News

God almighty has this, so don’t sweat it

I know many of us are looking around at world conditions and thinking, what is going on? How can evil be so prevalent? Even our own families are being buffeted by the enemy and the times we live in. Yes, these are evil days we live in but the Lord...
ReligionBelief.Net

Jesus Saved Her From Suicide

Suicide is one of the top causes of death in the United States. On average, there are 130 suicides per day and close to 1.4 million estimated suicide attempts per year, according to the American Founder for Suicide Prevention. While suicide rates are higher among adults ages 45 to 54 years, children and young adults are not immune. Christians are also not immune to suicide and thoughts of it. Often, the people contemplating suicide are the ones you would least expect. Alia Joy is one of those people. In a piece published on Christianity Today, Alia shared her experience with suicide and how it changed her life.
Religionintomore.com

To the Woman Who Excommunicated Me From the Church for Being Gay…

It didn’t have to be this way. We spent way too much time squeezing bright yellow mustard onto Costco hot dogs while you told me about how your dreams of becoming a pastry chef or a dentist never came true. I spent way too much time wearing pastel-colored, lace-trimmed dresses to your Sunday school classes to learn about the word of God. While I secretly watched Youtube videos titled “I think I like girls”, you taught me that Christian girls must get married to a man of God. That they should dedicate a “sex schedule” to them because “even though we don’t feel like it sometimes, men have needs.” Still, I was enamored with your loud personality, the way you became my immigrant mother’s only friend, and how fun you made going to church. I thought of all people, you might understand. Might understand my sudden fascination with girls who wear patterned button-ups and play softball.
ReligionDeSoto Times Today

Aren't we saved by grace?

“But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:” (Ephesians 2:4-6)
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Column: Mulligans, scrambles and the gift of God’s grace

I am not what you would call an avid golfer, nor am I what you would call a good golfer. Let’s just take it all the way and say it would be most accurate if you didn’t call me a golfer at all. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy the game, but golf requires levels of calm, patience and precision that escape me.
Religionssnet.org

Wednesday: Doing Relationship God’s Way

Joseph has a problem with Potiphar’s wife. Perhaps we should reformulate that: Potiphar’s wife has a problem. She looks at others as “things” that can be manipulated and used. She wants to “use” Joseph. Joseph is described as “handsome in form and appearance” (Genesis 39:6). The Bible seldom mentions people’s physical traits, because God “does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7). In this case Joseph’s good looks seem to be more of a hinderance than a help in his pursuit of purity and faithfulness to God’s principles.
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: God's Word isn't intended to be edited

I was scrolling through Facebook when I quickly skimmed past an advertisement for church bulletins. As what I thought I had seen in that brief moment sunk into my mind, I decided to scroll back up to make sure I had understood it correctly. I soon discovered that I hadn’t. The company was selling “editable” church bulletins, which means that they can be revised or that local church information can be added to the template. However, I had misread one word, thinking it was advertising “edible” bulletins.
Religionam630theword.com

Do I Long for God?

When a person is thirsty and in need of water, their only thought is about finding and drinking water. Everything else becomes secondary as the parched person seeks out their single desire and need. Nothing else will satisfy the person thirsting for water: not a tasty meal or a short nap. Only once that person is drinking water and finding their thirst quenched will they be satisfied.
Religionlambcountyleadernews.com

God’s Grace is Sufficient ...

“My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” This is God’s response to Paul in 2 Corinthians 12:9. Three times Paul asked for his thorn in the flesh to be taken from him. God left the thorn in the flesh. As I get older...
Religionmountainvalleynewspaper.com

In The Word

Ahab, The King Who Had The Sad Plight Of Marriage To Jezebel. There is no short way to tell the sordid story of Ahab and Jezebel, so please hang on until I can write the required articles to at least partly cover this sad, sad story. I Kings 18:17-18 says, “And it came to pass, when Ahab saw Elijah, that Ahab said unto him, Art thou he that troubleth Israel? And he answered, I have not troubled Israel, but thou, and thy father’s house, in that ye have forsaken the commandments of the LORD, and thou hast followed Baalim.” It is interesting that the same kind of accusation as that leveled against Elijah by Ahab are still being used in our day, for many in our nation and the world seem to think that believers in Christ are the real problem. They seem to thing that the standards that Christians set for themselves, and desire others to follow, are too divisive. Ahab actually accused Elijah as being the “troubler of Israel”, simply because he had told Ahab (I Kings 17:1) that there would be no rain for “these years” except according to his word.
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Doing God’s work by plane

God has a message for us – a few as a matter of fact, according to Jerry Stevens. And, to get those messages to us, God is using a conduit other than the Bible. About 20 years ago, God recruited Jerry - a pilot who, until then had flown just for fun - to help do His work in a big way, literally.
Religionftc.co

Do You Love the People of God?

Have you ever known a married couple who confessed they didn’t love each other? I have, and trust me, there is nothing more painful. As a husband, I can’t imagine waking up every morning beside a woman I didn’t love. I pity such a person. On a couple of occasions,...
Religionwnewsj.com

Riding the waves of God’s grace

Over the past several weeks, my bride and I have had the privilege of hosting our oldest granddaughter. She seems to love spending a good portion of her summer in Florida. This coming weekend, we are escorting her back to Ohio, where on this coming Monday, she begins her next year in school.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

“By the grace of God,” lifelong Savannah man turns 100 years old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lifelong Savannah resident Charles Edwards turned 100 years old on Sunday. Edwards is the oldest member of First Evergreen Baptist Church. He said his secret to a long life is good food. “A good seafood, crabs, oysters, shrimp, fish, you make it,” Edwards said. “And by...
ReligionLiberal First

Abraham’s God is faithful to all

This week has brought for my wife and me the birth of a grandson, and the memorial service for a dear friend born in Palestine before Israel was a nation. Both events fit into the framework of legacy and fulfillment of God’s promise to Abraham. Before moving on to the famous test of faith in Genesis chapter 22, I’d like to review and clarify what the promise to Abraham (Genesis chapter 12) means to us today. The point is that God is faithful to all who believe.
ReligionAshe County's Newspaper

Leila Harris: Do Not Provoke God to Jealousy

We serve a jealous God. He wants and commands us to worship Him and no other. “Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me.” (Ex 20:5, KJV). He loves us so completely and totally that He even goes so far as to be named Jealous. “For thou shalt worship no other god: for the LORD, whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God.” (Ex 34:14).
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

God’s Kids Korner: Put on God’s armor

One Sunday morning, Nolan and Natalie went to Sunday School as they usually did. When they got there, they noticed their teacher, Mrs. Rollins, has a rather large bag filled with all sorts of things. They wondered what she was planning, and the children soon found out. Mrs. Rollins said...
Relationship AdviceFairbanks Daily News-Miner

What my wife has taught me about marriage

Today is my wedding anniversary. At age 51 I have been married more years than life without Dellie! She is not only my wife; she is also a counselor. While I grew up in a solid home and got to watch a good marriage for my entire childhood, I still had a lot to learn when we married. I think each of us who marry learn a great deal from our spouse, I thought I would share some of the lessons I have gleaned from mine.
Religion963kklz.com

Exotic Dancer Continues To Do God’s Work

A stripper at a club said she was contacted by god and he told her that she should continue to doing what she’s doing. Her name is Nita Marie. She’s on the site, OnlyFans. She said in an interview that she will continue to strip because that’s god has told her to do. Well Nita is getting a lot of lash back, but she’s also gotten a lot more subscriptions! We have more on this ridiculous story in today’s Other News!

Comments / 0

Community Policy