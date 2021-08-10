Don’t take the limits off of God’s grace

Ahab, The King Who Had The Sad Plight Of Marriage To Jezebel. There is no short way to tell the sordid story of Ahab and Jezebel, so please hang on until I can write the required articles to at least partly cover this sad, sad story. I Kings 18:17-18 says, “And it came to pass, when Ahab saw Elijah, that Ahab said unto him, Art thou he that troubleth Israel? And he answered, I have not troubled Israel, but thou, and thy father’s house, in that ye have forsaken the commandments of the LORD, and thou hast followed Baalim.” It is interesting that the same kind of accusation as that leveled against Elijah by Ahab are still being used in our day, for many in our nation and the world seem to think that believers in Christ are the real problem. They seem to thing that the standards that Christians set for themselves, and desire others to follow, are too divisive. Ahab actually accused Elijah as being the “troubler of Israel”, simply because he had told Ahab (I Kings 17:1) that there would be no rain for “these years” except according to his word.