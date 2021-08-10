Valdez said he shot Gutierrez to defend his friend

A Queens, N.Y. grand jury indicted TV actor Isaiah Stokes for murder on Friday. Stokes is accused of fatally shooting a man who sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens in February. “The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.” Stokes was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a three-count indictment, charging him with second degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a...