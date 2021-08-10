Cancel
Public Safety

Valdez said he shot Gutierrez to defend his friend

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Renville MN-) The Renville man accused of shooting and killing another man last Thursday night told police he was defending a friend who was being attacked. 26-year-old Julian Daniel Valdez is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Murder for the shooting of 31-year-old Pablo Eliazar Gutierrez. Valdez made his first appearance in Renville County District Court Tuesday morning. Unconditional bail was set at $500,000 and his next court appearance will be Monday August 23rd.

