Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with money for Bay, broadband; pushback over cryptocurrency, tracking drivers' miles

By Editorial cartoon
stardem.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S Senate passed a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill Tuesday with backing from Democrats and more establishment and moderate Republicans. The mammoth spending program has the backing of Democrats representing the Delmarva Peninsula as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 18 other GOP senators.

www.stardem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Green Infrastructure#U S Senate#The U S Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#D Md#Democratic#Chesapeake Bay Program#Digital#The Bay Program#Congressional Bay#Covid#Vmt#The Highway Trust Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Moderate Democrats say infrastructure bill must be law before backing $3.5 trillion spending proposal

Nine moderate House Democrats have told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi they won't consider backing a massive $3.5 trillion social spending bill until the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure passage becomes law, enough lawmakers to halt a key agenda item for Democrats and the Biden administration. Representatives Josh Gottheimer, Carolyn Bourdeaux, Filemon Vela,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Senate approves Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

How the Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ spelled out GOP’s midterm script

Senate Republicans laid bare their political playbook for next year’s midterms during a lengthy “vote-a-rama” session on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution in which they offered 39 of the 47 amendments considered. The GOP amendments — mostly nonbinding, messaging efforts — broke Democratic unity on thorny issues such as teaching...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Moderate House Dems to Pelosi: Pass the infrastructure bill first, then the budget

WASHINGTON — Nine moderate U.S. House Democrats including Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia and Jared Golden of Maine are threatening to oppose a budget resolution needed to pass a major social policy package unless a bipartisan infrastructure bill is first signed into law, according to multiple media reports. Opposition from the […] The post Moderate House Dems to Pelosi: Pass the infrastructure bill first, then the budget appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Senate passes massive bipartisan infrastructure package

Key things to know about the bipartisan infrastructure bill now headed to the House. The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over...
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Breakdown of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill in the Tri-State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that will invest $1.2 trillion into the nation’s infrastructure. “America has not seen this type of infrastructure investment in the last 30 years. Talked about it a lot but haven’t seen anything,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat.
Congress & CourtsThe Eagle Times

How would $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill benefit New Hampshire?

New Hampshire’s two U.S. senators are hailing passage on Tuesday of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill that they say will pay big dividends to New Hampshire, from improving bridges, roads and power grids to expanding the state’s broadband networks. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, who played a big role in the...
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Capito, 45 Republican senators commit to opposing debt ceiling increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 45 Republican colleagues in a letter stating they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling. Senators circulated the letter Tuesday as the chamber considered amendments to a budget resolution on a $3.5 trillion measure. The sweeping proposal on health, family and environmental issues does not include an increase of how much money the federal government can borrow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy