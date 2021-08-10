Cancel
Most Kansas hospitals comply with new price transparency rule

By Kimberly James
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A price transparency rule put into effect earlier this year requires that hospitals report the cost of services online, but not all hospitals have met compliance standards. The rule requires that by Jan. 1, 2022, all hospitals operating in the United States must make available a...

www.thecentersquare.com

