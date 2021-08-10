La Porte County Sports Briefs

Molly Menne fired a 79, good for a second-place individual finish, as the La Porte girls golf team took runner-up honors in Monday’s Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines. The Slicers’ 348 edged Valparaiso by a shot and was six strokes behind team champion Crown Point (342). Kamryn Kubik chipped in for an eagle and shot a personal-best 84. Jayme Noll picked up a birdie and an eagle on her way to an 88. Ella Schable’s 97 also included a birdie. Medalist Val Gozo of Crown Point led the field with a 77.