Flood Advisory issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Ford County in southwestern Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause flooding in small streams and poorly drained areas. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Ford County