Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL Hall of Famer, MTU standout Tony Esposito dies

By Associated Press
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL. (WLUC) - Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, quickly emerging as one of the league’s best goalies. He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Nhl Hall Of Famer#Wluc#The Chicago Blackhawks#Vezina#The Sault Ste#Michigan Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HockeyTMZ.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Dead At 78 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito -- one of greatest goalies EVER -- died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer ... NHL officials confirmed. "The hockey world will miss him greatly," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The NHL family extends its deepest sympathies to his wife, Marilyn, sons Mark [Kim] and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn."
NHLPosted by
Outsider.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Official Cause of Death Released

The Windy City isn’t the only place mourning the death of NHL phenom Tony Esposito. The All-Star hockey player was loved throughout the sporting industry, leaving behind a legacy. Officials released the cause of his death Tuesday. Sadly, the longtime goalie lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a spokesman said. Esposito was 78.
HockeyPosted by
The Spun

NHL Hall Of Famer Dies At 78 After Battle With Cancer

On Tuesday night, the National Hockey League lost a beloved figure when an NHL Hall of Famer passed away. Longtime Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito passed away on Tuesday following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the team. He was 78 years old. “The Blackhawks...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Tony Esposito, Blackhawks' Winningest Goaltender, Dies at 78

Tony Esposito, Hawks' winningest goalie, dies at 78 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tony Esposito, the Blackhawks' winningest goaltender, died on Tuesday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz released a lengthy statement on the passing of a franchise legend:. "The Blackhawks...
NHLYardbarker

Remembering Blackhawks’ Legend Tony Esposito

When you have been a part of the National Hockey League since 1926, as the Chicago Blackhawks, you will have some storied names. Players who go beyond being mere men and have become almost mythological figures as the years have gone by. The Blackhawks have plenty of those legends, including Stan Mikita, Pierre Pilotte, and Glenn Hall.
Houghton, MIDaily Mining Gazette

MTU alum Esposito, 78, dies of pancreatic cancer

HOUGHTON — Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito passed away Tuesday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito was a National Champion with the Huskies in 1965, a three-time All-American, a Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame inductee, and one of the NHL’s greatest goaltenders. Esposito...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
MLBfoxla.com

VIDEO: LA Dodgers' ball girl tackles pitch invader during crosstown rivalry game

LOS ANGELES - It was chaos inside Dodger Stadium Sunday during a crosstown rivalry game as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the LA Angels. The game featured multiple MLB All-Stars including Shohei Ohtati, Trea Turner, and Albert Pujols, but it was a ball girl who shined and ended up having the best play of the game.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Video: Zaire Wade shows off insane hops with acrobatic dunk

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade certainly made a name for himself throughout his NBA career, but his basketball legacy isn’t done growing. His son Zaire, who is a 19-year-old prospect, shared a video to Instagram recently of his newest addition to his bag of tricks by performing an effortless acrobatic dunk.

Comments / 1

Community Policy