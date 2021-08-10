Google Photos “Your Memories” widget now available for more devices
If you like taking a trip down a virtual memory lane with your Google Photos, having a widget to easily access those photos will come in handy. They are now rolling out the Your Memories widget to more devices, particularly Android 12 and those running on older Android OS. It is part of the version 5.53 update so it should be available for more users now. This is part of Google’s “renewed focus” on creating better homescreen widgets for their apps.androidcommunity.com
