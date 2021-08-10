Google Photos “Your Memories” widget now available for more devices

Google Photos is one of the best products that Google has ever put out. There are plenty of reasons why so many people love it. With a host of excellent features like automatically cataloging faces in your photos, auto-generating memories, creating cool effects to images, and so many more, it has earned the love. For those who have some of the best smart displays, like the Nest Hub Max, using them to show off your Google Photos is one of the best features — but you may not want your personal photo data to be shown off. So, here's how to keep that info to yourself.