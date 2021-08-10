OPPO ColorOS 11 update schedule for August 2021 announced
As a rule of thumb, most of the OPPO devices receive monthly, quarterly or bi-annual updates as compared to Galaxy devices that get them on monthly basis. The Chinese smartphone maker has rolled out Android 11-based ColorOS update for some devices since September 2020. OPPO is known to reveal update plans every month and like all times, they have announced their schedule for the month of August too. As per the plan, none of the devices will get the beta build in the eight months.androidcommunity.com
