OPPO ColorOS 11 update schedule for August 2021 announced

We’re nearing the stable launch of the Android 12 update since the fourth beta has been released this week and it has reached Platform Stability. There are no new features to see in the latest beta but what we’re seeing is the first look for the promised faster search bar for the Pixel Launcher. This is something that Android has been working on and if things go well, we’ll definitely see a marked improvement in the sometimes clunky and slow search bar that opened the Google app.