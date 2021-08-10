Transforming HHS with Whole Person Service

Service delivery and the individual experience within health and human services (HHS) is often very siloed and fragmented. For example, an individual who lost their job may receive cash aid from one social services program, but still have several unmet needs in terms of childcare or elder care assistance that could help them get back to work and begin generating income. It can be difficult for social service providers to identify this gap because they lack a holistic view of the individual’s complete needs or are unable to get to the root problem that led the person to apply for aid in the first place.