Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Transforming HHS with Whole Person Service

By Gainwell Technologies
Government Technology
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleService delivery and the individual experience within health and human services (HHS) is often very siloed and fragmented. For example, an individual who lost their job may receive cash aid from one social services program, but still have several unmet needs in terms of childcare or elder care assistance that could help them get back to work and begin generating income. It can be difficult for social service providers to identify this gap because they lack a holistic view of the individual’s complete needs or are unable to get to the root problem that led the person to apply for aid in the first place.

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Social Services#Social Workers#Whole Person Service#Gainwell Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Dept. of Human Services receives federal funding for Money Follows the Person Program

The Department of Human Services announced that Pennsylvania will receive an estimated $12 million in federal reimbursement funding from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the Money Follows the Person Program, which helps people with disabilities and older adults live in a community-based living situation of their choice while continuing to receive long-term services and supports.
Asheville, NCaveryjournal.com

Vaya Health awarded new ‘whole-person’ health plan by NCDHHS

ASHEVILLE – The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on July 26 selected Vaya Health to operate a health care plan for North Carolina residents with mental health needs, substance use disorders or an intellectual or developmental disability (I/DD). The Vaya Health Behavioral Health I/DD Tailored Plan is expected...
Person County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

Person County to join Vaya Health service region under Medicaid managed care

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Person County Board of Commissioners has selected Vaya Health to manage publicly funded services for county residents with substantial mental health needs, substance use disorders or an intellectual or developmental disability (I/DD). Person County is currently served by Charlotte-based Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, one of the state’s...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
BusinessPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Could a Fourth Check Be Coming Soon?

The pandemic put a damper on America’s economy in 2020. As a result, Americans received three rounds of stimulus checks. These checks helped to keep many citizens above water. At the same time, they helped to boost the economy in many areas. Most of our economy is directly linked to consumer spending. So, those who were still financially stable throughout the pandemic had a little more spending power. This gave the economy a shot in the arm in some areas.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
EducationGovernment Technology

How Will New Jersey Schools Teach Quarantined Students?

(TNS) — Amid continued concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19, and rising numbers of cases in the weeks leading up to the new school year, much of what parents, teachers, and students can expect is still somewhat in flux. But so far, Gov. Phil Murphy has been clear that schools won’t be permitted to offer a virtual learning option to students.
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

HHS sending hundreds of ventilators to Florida

The Biden administration's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending ventilators to Florida at the state’s request to deal with its sharp rise in coronavirus cases related to the delta variant. Some 200 ventilators and 100 smaller breathing devices from the the strategic national stockpile were approved to...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy