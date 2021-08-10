Orono Man Charged In Crash Deaths Of Motzko, Friend

(Orono, MN) — An Orono man is facing multiple charges in the crash deaths of Mack Motzko and Sam Schuneman. Police say 51-year-old James Blue had a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit and was driving at over 100 miles per hour when he crashed his car July 24th near the 31-hundred-block of North Shore Drive, killing Motzko and Schuneman. Blue is charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide as well as other counts. Motzo is the son of Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, and Schuneman was dating Motzko’s sister Ella.