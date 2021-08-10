Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota Senator Outraged At MLB’s Planned Caledonia Factory Closure

By Ashley Hanley
minnesota93.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Caledonia, MN) — U.S. Senator Tina Smith is expressing outrage at the planned closure of a Caledonia plant partially owned by Major League Baseball. Miken Sports makes baseball helmets and bats and is slated to close, eliminating about 80 jobs over the next two years. Smith recently sent a letter to MLB and the California-based private equity firm that own Miken, crying foul at the plan to send some of those jobs to China. Smith said the action is part of a pattern of closures by “wealthy private equity investors” that hurt Midwest cities to enrich themselves.

minnesota93.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Caledonia, MN
State
Minnesota State
Caledonia, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Miken Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Helmets
Country
China
Related
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's senators vote for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Both of Minnesota's senators, Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure plan that passed the Senate on Tuesday, hailing its bipartisan backing. "There were a lot of disagreements about not just the top line money, but how the money should be spent," Klobuchar. "And so...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

What Minnesota’s delegation loves and hates about the Senate’s big infrastructure deal

A more seamless experience at airports. Funding for clean drinking water. Modernizing the nation’s power grid to support electric vehicles. The highest burst of government spending ever for climate resilience programs. In the Senate’s upcoming vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, some long-awaited measures like these could be approved, changing the lives — and, potentially, taxes — of Americans across the country.
Minnesota Stateminnesota93.com

Report: 42% Of Minnesota Under Extreme Drought

Recent rainfall in Minnesota has not helped pull the state out of its ongoing drought. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 42-percent of the state under extreme drought conditions or worse, which is up from 35-percent last week. Those extreme categories cover large parts of counties in the northwest, central, northeast and southwest Minnesota.
Minnesota Stateminnesota93.com

More COVID Cases, Deaths Reported In Minnesota (August 11 Numbers)

More coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnesota. Yesterday, health officials listed 1,632 new cases and 10 additional deaths. With those numbers introduced, the state’s totals show over 622-thousand infections and about 7,715 deaths overall. About three-million-219-thousand-639 people have received their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine so far.
Minnesota Stateminnesota93.com

Census Shows Minnesota Becoming Less White

(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota is still overwhelmingly white, but it is becoming less so. The latest Census numbers show the state’s white population fell by about one-percent over the past decade. The Census numbers show about four-point-three-million of the state’s five-point-seven-million people are now white. Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians all saw growth in the state over the past 10 years, but the Census says multi-racial families saw the biggest growth. Carver County was the state’s fastest growing county, and one of 10 that saw double digit growth over the decade.
Minnesota StateKIMT

Senator Nelson honored by Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. – The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (GGMC) has honored State Senator Carla Nelson. The Rochester Republican received the group's “Legislator of Distinction Award” at its recent summer conference. “We are fortunate to have a strong champion for Greater Minnesota as chair of the Senate Taxes Committee,” says...
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
PoliticsKRON4

The U.S. has a new 5th largest city – can you guess it?

(NEXSTAR) – The Census Bureau dropped a massive batch of data Thursday showing how the country has changed over the past ten years. One takeaway? We have a new top-five list of largest cities in America. The first four haven’t changed: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston. The newcomer...
Minnesota Statektoe.com

COVID Protocols For State Fair Announced

(St. Paul, MN) — Less than two weeks out, there are few COVID-19 protocols being put in place for the Minnesota State Fair. Officials say face coverings will be mostly recommended on the fairgrounds but required on public transportation. There will not be any mandates in place, so individuals don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Guidelines may change depending on coronavirus numbers.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 In Hospital

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Begins Reporting ‘Collateral Damage’ COVID Breakthrough Cases Among Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least 5,559 people who are fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19, new data from the Minnesota Department of Health show—a tiny fraction of more than 3 million people who are inoculated. The state will begin reporting breakthrough cases weekly as the Delta variant of the virus spreads rapidly throughout the state and country. The data—which reflects numbers through July 11 because of delays associated with identifying such cases—show the breakthrough infections represent just 0.19% of the vaccinated population in Minnesota. The state reached 70% of residents 16 and older with their shots Thursday. At least 514 people were hospitalized and 57...
MLBSioux City Journal

Scholten calls out MLB at Field of Dreams game

For J.D. Scholten, Thursday night was one he will never forget. Scholten, a two-time Iowa District 4 congressional candidate, was in attendance on Thursday at the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, where the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees by a score of 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa history.

Comments / 1

Community Policy