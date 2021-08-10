Neighborhood Notes on School Reopening, Alternative Vax App, Arts Recovery Funding
As of August 9, all five New York City counties have community transmission considered substantial or high by the CDC. On July 27, the CDC issued an updated recommendation that all people, regardless of vaccination status, should return to wearing masks in indoor, public spaces in areas of high COVID-19 infection rates. To see the risk of transmission in your area, visit covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.www.norwoodnews.org
