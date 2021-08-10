Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

What Congress’ giant infrastructure bill means for Colorado

By Justin Wingerter
Fort Morgan Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s two U.S. senators voted Tuesday in favor of a bipartisan federal infrastructure package that will send more than $5 billion to the state for highways, bridges, public transportation and more. The Senate voted 69-30 to pass the roughly $1 trillion bill, forwarding it on to the U.S. House. Democratic...

www.fortmorgantimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Ken Buck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Infrastructure#Colorado House#The U S House#Democratic#Coloradans#Republicans#American#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsGillette News Record

Delegation unanimously opposes infrastructure bills

JACKSON — Wyoming’s congressional delegation is unanimously opposed to both infrastructure bills advancing through Congress, citing costs and the inclusion of what they deemed “far-left” policies in the two packages that total over $4.5 trillion if passed. Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s lone voice in the U.S. House of Representatives, has...
Congress & Courtsdrgnews.com

Both South Dakota Senators opposed to national infrastructure bill

Both of South Dakota’s US Senators were against the infrastructure package that passed the Senate yesterday (Aug. 10, 2021). Sen. John Thune said, “For months, senators from both sides of the aisle engaged in good-faith negotiations to produce an infrastructure bill for the Senate to consider, and I applaud them for their tireless efforts. I have said from the very beginning that this bill should be fully paid for, and unfortunately, that is not the case. While I support investments in our nation’s infrastructure, I could not support this final product that will further increase the national debt and financially burden future generations.”
Congress & Courtskmaland.com

Axne disappointed over biofuels snub in Senate infrastructure bill

(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the U.S. Senate's compromise infrastructure bill left out provisions for an important industry. By a 69-to-30 vote earlier this week, the Senate approved the $1.2 trillion bill backed by the Biden Administration by a bipartisan committee after several weeks of negotiations. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne was pleased that an agreement was reached on funding for road and bridge repairs.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Florida StateMSNBC

Florida's 'mini-Trump' loses teacher clash: I don't have that power

As cases of the coronavirus rise in Florida, MAGA Gov. Ron DeSantis has maintained his crusade against safety measures. After banning mask mandates and threatening to withhold the salaries of officials who enforced them, DeSantis is now backtracking and admitting he does not have the power to take away those salaries. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the situation. Aug. 13, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
EducationWashington Post

Ron DeSantis’s defund-the-schools flop exposes his contorted view of conservatism

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is no conservative. At least not based on his handling of the coronavirus — which received a double slap-down this week. Real conservatives believe in local control. Not DeSantis. He issued an executive order banning schools from telling students to wear masks and then threatened to cut funding from districts that defy him by withholding the pay of superintendents and other officials. After a handful of districts rebelled, and polling showed most parents supportive of masking requirements, his spokeswoman acknowledged that DeSantis lacks the ability to directly dock the salaries of people who are “not state employees.”
Union County, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Union County Sheriff send letter to Governor Brown

LA GRANDE — On Friday, August 13th, Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen released a letter directed to Oregon Governor Kate Brown in response to the mask and vaccine mandates recently enacted by the Oregon Governor. (View the text of those mandates here). The letter reads as follows:. Here is a...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Gov. Ducey calls for Sec. Mayorkas's resignation after leaked audio

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign following leaked audio that showed the Biden administration official admitting the border crisis is "unsustainable." "We can't have a defeatist fighting for our nation's border security. It's time for Sec. Mayorkas to resign, and...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Further Possibility Of A Fourth Payment

While the decreasing rate of unemployment numbers in the US has its advantages, it doesn’t bode well for those who have hoped for a stimulus check. This comes as the Biden administration has been looking towards another way to juice the gradually recovering economy. Till July, the rate of unemployment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy