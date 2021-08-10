Recap: How Beast's David Sandusky fared in the 'BBQ Brawl' season finale

David Rose is the Executive Chef and spokesperson for Omaha Steaks, and the brand ambassador for Nissan USA and Big Green Egg. Growing up in a huge Jamaican family — the chef was the only one of eight siblings born in the U.S. — backyard barbecues were a way of life. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rose revealed that he's been grilling since he was just six years old. "Dad was making grilled jerk chicken and he said, 'Don't burn the chicken,' handed me the tongs, and walked away. So when I say grilling and food and meat is my life, it literally is my life."