Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Recap: How Beast's David Sandusky fared in the 'BBQ Brawl' season finale

By Ian Froeb
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article includes spoilers for the Aug. 9 finale of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Don’t read any further if you don’t want the episode’s outcome revealed. Inevitably, at the conclusion of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl,” David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co., et al., cooked pork steaks. What else can you do after 10 episodes of challenges both considerable and goofy but be yourself and hope for the best?

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Symon
Person
Bobby Flay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Food Network#Beast Craft Bbq Co#Texan#Moroccan#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TV & VideosSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Hone your sushi knife for 'BBQ Brawl,' week 8

This article includes spoilers for the August 2 episode of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Don’t read any further if you don’t want the episodes' outcomes revealed. I could list a number of things about “BBQ Brawl” that annoy me, but all cooking-competition shows are ridiculous to some degree, and we have now entered the homestretch of our summer diversion featuring David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co., et al.
TV & VideosPosted by
Wide Open Eats

BBQ Brawl Season 2 Episode 8: From Japan to Argentina

In BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon, the contest is getting more and more heated as we get closer to knowing who the final contender will be. With only five pitmasters left, everyone is at the top of their game, doing their best to avoid being sent home for even the smallest of mistakes. BBQ Brawl Season 2 episode 8 is another whirlwind of delicious BBQ dishes, impending time limits and emotions running high!
TV SeriesPosted by
Mashed

The Type Of Show Food Network Is Missing, According To Fans

When culinary competitions fill nighttime programming and shows like "The Pioneer Woman" fill the daytime airwaves, it can seem like the Food Network has a bevy of food television programs. Although well known celebrity chefs are on the screen, a few foodies on Reddit believe that one type of series is missing from that programming list. As more and more people look to rediscover family traditions and recipes, viewers feel it's time to bring the octogenarians to the table.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Who Is Richer: Bobby Flay Or Wolfgang Puck?

Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck have made waves as celebrity chefs. Flay and Puck both run successful restaurant empires, have helped define modern cuisine, and have truly made names for themselves. According to Food Network, Bobby Flay started his culinary career at the tender age of 17 when he started working at the New York restaurant Joe Allen's. The restaurant was Flay's proving ground. He left the owner of the eatery so impressed, that Joe Allen himself paid Flay's tuition to the French Culinary Institute so the budding talent could further his studies in the culinary arts. The young chef went on to open his own restaurants, write a number of cookbooks, and star on a wide variety of Food Network television shows.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

David Rose Dishes On Food Network Star And Cooking With Bobby Flay - Exclusive

David Rose is the Executive Chef and spokesperson for Omaha Steaks, and the brand ambassador for Nissan USA and Big Green Egg. Growing up in a huge Jamaican family — the chef was the only one of eight siblings born in the U.S. — backyard barbecues were a way of life. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rose revealed that he's been grilling since he was just six years old. "Dad was making grilled jerk chicken and he said, 'Don't burn the chicken,' handed me the tongs, and walked away. So when I say grilling and food and meat is my life, it literally is my life."
TV ShowsOn Milwaukee

"The Bachelorette" recap: Katie's sweet finale comes with a sour note

On paper, Katie's "Bachelorette" finale seems like a perfect happy ending. She got her guy. He proposed; she said yes. Nobody turned out to be a secret racist with bad posts. The process worked. Katie's journey to love had the desired result, and I had just enough wine remaining in my Bota Box to get me through all three hours of the finale. THE STARS INDEED ALIGNED! We even only had one fantasy suite date! All in all, everything seemed to turn out just right.
Pataskala, OH614now.com

Peach Fest finally returns

Last year, the Lynd Fruit Farm Peach Fest was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2019, a poor crop stopped the festival in its tracks. This year, though, the peach haul at Lynd’s is booming. Held on Aug. 14 and 15, the farm’s Peach Fest—located at 9399 Morse Rd. SW in...
RestaurantsEater

The Minds Behind One of Montrose’s Favorite Barbecue Joints Have a Steakhouse in the Works

Sambrooks Management Company, the Houston restaurant group behind popular spots like Candente and the Pit Room, will soon debut a brand new steakhouse on Allen Parkway. The restaurant, called Andiron, will bring wood-fired steaks to the 4,500 square foot space at 3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110. Per a press release, the restaurant will offer seating for 100 diners indoors, plus plenty of seating and an outdoor bar on its 2,800 square foot patio. This makes for the fourth restaurant in the Sambrooks profile, joining Tex-Mex spot Candente, Heights seafood destination 1751 Sea and Bar, and beloved Montrose barbecue joint the Pit Room.
Restaurantsorlandoweekly.com

The Monroe in Creative Village is a paradigm of modern comfort, in design and cuisine

It's hard to overlook the contribution Asian Americans have made in moving our restaurant scene out of the dark ages of the '90s and early aughts and into an era of culinary enlightenment. Johnny and Jimmy Tung, Henry Moso, Hoi Nguyen, Lewis Lin, Nora Jain and Chau Trinh have all been instruments of positive change, but Jason and Sue Chin, the power couple behind some of the most well-received restaurants in the city have arguably wielded the most influence. Their latest, the Monroe, isn't just their most accessible, it's their most fetching, and if you've been to Seito Sushi, the Osprey and Reyes Mezcaleria, you know that's saying a lot.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

How to make Jeff's slow-baked ribs with black cherry BBQ sauce

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Between wrapping up my rooftop lounge series and before kicking off my upcoming burger series, I thought I'd dedicate some time to sharing some of my beloved recipes, including barbecue, Mexican, chicken bakes, salads, stuffed peppers, shareables, seafood, and pasta. To start things off, I'm sharing...
Restaurantswinespectator.com

Restaurant Spotlight: Blood & Sand

First-time Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winner Blood & Sand in St. Louis started as a wine-focused private club in 2011. Since opening to the general public in 2018, it’s become a full-service restaurant with one of the most diverse wine programs in the city. The once esoteric list has been refined into a more approachable selection that holds an Award of Excellence and spans regions such as California, Washington and Italy.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Schmigadoon! Season 1, Episode 6 recap: How We Change

Schmigadoon! Season 1 wraps its final season with a touching final episode devoid of any snark or cynicism. The final installment, “How We Change,” dropped yesterday on Apple TV+ and was a lovely ending for the show, and potentially series. As of yet, Apple TV+ has not renewed Schmigadoon! for another season yet and if they do, it’s not really clear how the story would continue (anthology?).
Hyde Park, NYPosted by
Mashed

The Stunning Transformation Of Amanda Freitag

Fans of "Chopped" undoubtedly know Amanda Freitag. But the chef has had a long and impressive career leading up to her mainstay position as a judge of the epic Food Network show. From cooking with her grandparents and exploring her love of the culinary arts in a high school home economics class to attending the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, Freitag has led quite an accomplished career since graduating (via Food Network).
Food & Drinksgopresstimes.com

New Hamburger Charlie ready for 33rd Burger Fest

SEYMOUR – Born and raised in Seymour, 32-year-old Ben Braun is well aware of what it means to clip on the red suspenders, tie on the white apron, grab the spatula and take on the role of Hamburger Charlie. “It will be a great honor to don the red suspenders,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy