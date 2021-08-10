Recap: How Beast's David Sandusky fared in the 'BBQ Brawl' season finale
This article includes spoilers for the Aug. 9 finale of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Don’t read any further if you don’t want the episode’s outcome revealed. Inevitably, at the conclusion of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl,” David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co., et al., cooked pork steaks. What else can you do after 10 episodes of challenges both considerable and goofy but be yourself and hope for the best?www.stltoday.com
