Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

In Practice Sidebar: How General Counsel can maximize the value of legal ops

By Rose Ors
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VN0t8_0bNsQ3Tr00
REUTERS/Jason Reed

Operational excellence is the disciplined approach to getting work done faster, smarter, and more efficiently. Proactive general counsel empower their legal operations team to help deconstruct and then redesign the work that should get done and by what means. These general counsel also understand that they must signal their full support for these change initiatives.

Below are six ways general counsel can enable their legal operations team in the law department’s journey towards operational excellence:

  1. — Provide visible, active, and consistent support of both adaptive and transformational change initiatives. One powerful way to signal the importance of the legal operations role in the law department is to have the head of the legal operations team report directly to the general counsel and be a member of the department’s leadership team.
  2. Culture
  3. — Encourage bold, creative thinking by establishing practices that encourage the team to “shoot for the stars.” Reward outcomes tied to performance goals while also communicating that failure is part of innovation.
  4. Talent model
  5. — Build a team of professionals with diverse mindsets and skills by adopting a multi-disciplinary talent model that includes, among other roles, project managers, pricing specialists, designers, technologists, digital design specialists, data engineers, and data scientists. Proactively identify what new skills and disciplines the team needs to continually innovate and improve.
  6. Team pairing
  7. — Bring together different teams with diverse ways of approaching the same challenge. Like individuals, different groups bring their specializations and biases with them. A healthy exchange of rival approaches can lead to a wider lens and richer levels of creative problem-solving. Examples include pairing legal operations teams with business units like finance, procurement, or IT. It also includes pairing teams of lawyers and paralegals with legal operations.
  8. Standardize & automate
  9. — Embrace what is today the most rapid and cost-effective way to scale legal support: the standardization and automation of commodity work (such as high-volume, low-risk, low-value work). Automation is a strategic lever that frees lawyers to focus on higher-value work and moves the law department closer to being digital-ready.
  10. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
  11. — Leverage analytics in decision-making and performance management. Work with the team to establish or revise KPIs to track department performance tied to the business’s growth goals (for example, accelerating the contract review process). Do the same to manage, track, and benchmark the operating performance of outside counsel. Combined with other metrics, KPIs provide a lucid picture of the value obtained from all legal service providers.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Counsel#Standardize
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
JobsAxios

Assistant General Counsel

The Assistant General Counsel will be a general practitioner, though it is expected that the position will focus on issues related to purchasing and contract services, materials management, compliance and risk management, and construction and real estate. While these areas are expected to be the initial focus of this particular position, the Assistant General Counsel will be expected to research, provide advice on, and draft communications and legal documents regarding the full range of state and federal laws, regulations, and policies applicable to a UNC member institution.
San Diego, CAabovethelaw.com

Seeking Life Sciences In-House Legal Counsel

Kinney Recruiting is working with a publicly traded life sciences company on its search for an in-house counsel to sit in either DC/Maryland or San Diego. The role calls for 3+ years of experience and involves supporting the US operations on a wide range of matters including regulatory, general corporate, transactional, licensing, agreements (contract research, master services, clinical trial, etc.). You’ll have the opportunity to partner with/advise colleagues and have a real impact on the business.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Daily Harvest Hires Optoro Legal Chief as First General Counsel

Adam Wegner has joined subscription-based food delivery service. He most recently was top lawyer for reverse logistics outfit Optoro. Daily Harvest Inc., a direct-to-consumer food delivery service, has hired Adam Wegner as its first-ever general counsel. Wegner spent the past six years as the top lawyer for Optoro Inc., which...
Economybloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: In Legal Ops, Project Management Is Often Bypassed

Although legal ops professionals work on all kinds of projects that practically scream out for project management processes, few say they actually use such processes to increase the chances that their projects will succeed. And while the tenets of project management may seem overly formulaic or complex, legal ops professionals and their organizations stand to benefit from using project management processes.
EconomyLaw.com

GC to Outside Counsel: Communicate the Right Way to Provide Value

Burning Issue: Communicate the Right Way to Provide Value. Let’s be honest, both sides of the service delivery coin talk like lawyers and think like lawyers – because well, they are lawyers. However, you know that business leaders are not a fan of legal jargon, they just want a clear answer. You as in-house counsel have already learned to talk like a business leader and in turn, you need your outside counsel to communicate in the same way. Just give you the answer, and not a 20 page memo saying, “on the one hand.” The lawyer in you might care about that, but the business certainly does not. Outside counsel need to think of you as an extension of the business and provide you with actionable information and direction you can then take to your CEO. By doing that, they can get to be viewed by you as a business partner, someone who speaks their language, isn’t a roadblock, and helps you get things done. That is providing real value.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Survey finds general counsel diversity stalled in 2020

(Reuters) - The general counsel ranks at Fortune 1000 companies included 115 racial and ethnic minorities in 2020, a decline of about 2% from the year before, according to a report released Monday. The Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA) surveyed 999 Fortune 1000 companies and found that despite being a...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Law firm adds general counsel lead

Attorney Julie-Karel Elkin has joined Barton LLP as a partner in the Nashville office, tasked with heading up the firm’s outside general counsel practice. Most recently she was senior counsel at GRSM and was previously a partner at Spicer Rudstrom, CEO and general counsel at ADS Brentwood and COO and general counsel at Macrophage International.
College Station, TXTimes Union

G-CON Appoints Jody Lynn DeStefanis as General Counsel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. G-CON Manufacturing, the market leader in off-site prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, announced today that it has appointed Jody Lynn DeStefanis to serve as General Counsel. DeStefanis joins G-CON with more than 20 years’ experience in intellectual property, ethics and compliance, and operations. “We...
abovethelaw.com

The General Counsel At The Top Of The Compensation Heap

According to the 2021 General Counsel Compensation Report, who was the highest paid GC for this year?. Looking For Health Care CLE Programs? PLI Has You Covered. PLI’s health care programs allow you to keep up with the law and trends while earning CLE. From COVID-19 developments to digital health to workplace…
Technologyabovethelaw.com

How To Squeeze More Value From Your Legal Tech

For law firms, buying software is only half the battle. The fact of the matter is that most law firms get less than 50% of the potential value out of their software, because they don’t utilize (or even know about) all the features available. This problem is exacerbated when attorneys don’t spend enough time vetting the software they ultimately purchase.
BusinessLaw.com

Perkins Coie Partner Exits for General Counsel Job at Cox Media Group

Big Law dealmaker Eric Greenberg is exiting private practice and joining the in-house legal world as the new general counsel, corporate secretary and executive vice president for Cox Media Group. Greenberg, a partner at Perkins Coie in Washington, D.C., and New York, is slated to take over as the legal...
BusinessValueWalk

Legal & General – Success Built Into The Model

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) reported underlying operating profits of $1.3bn in the first half, up 13% year-on-year. That reflects strong results in the retail annuities, real asset and Insurance businesses – with many of the group’s divisions benefitting from a weaker comparison when the pandemic hit results last year.
EconomyCoinDesk

Former CFTC Attorney Ryne Miller Joins FTX.US as General Counsel

Former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) attorney Ryne Miller has joined FTX.US, the U.S. affiliate of crypto exchange FTX, as its general counsel. FTX.US said Miller’s primary objective will be “to ensure FTX.US remains responsive to, and compliant with, emerging U.S. and global regulatory policies.”. While at the CFTC,...
EconomyLaw.com

From Blockers to Enablers: How Corporate Legal Departments Can Accelerate Collaboration

At some point, every corporate lawyer has heard the old trope: the legal department – it’s where good ideas go to die. In the popular imagination, the lawyer is always the most risk averse person in the room; the one who can be counted on to think of all the ways a big new idea could go wrong; the one who sees risk around every corner; the one who takes a sharp, clean, bright concept and buries it under disclaimers.
BusinessLaw.com

What Nasdaq's Board Diversity Rules Might Mean for General Counsel

Now that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has signed off on Nasdaq’s board diversity rules, general counsel should be ready to work with company leaders to ensure compliance with the new standards. Under the proposed rule changes, more than 3,000 companies listed on Nasdaq’s U.S. stock exchange will be...
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

School of Law Alumna Janie Simms Hipp Named USDA General Counsel

Janie Simms Hipp, whose domestic and international career spans more than 35 years in the agriculture sector as an agriculture and food lawyer and policy expert, has been named general counsel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She was nominated by Pres. Joe Biden and approved by the U.S. Senate on a voice vote Aug. 1.
EconomyLaw.com

Silicon Legal: The Big Reward for Counseling Tech Companies

Editor’s note: Welcome to Silicon Legal, a regular column looking at the legal issues facing the technology industry and startups. Thanks for reading! We’d love your feedback, so please send thoughts and tips to Hugo Guzman, at [email protected] Follow Hugo on Twitter @TrveHugoGuzman and connect with him on LinkedIn.
BusinessLaw.com

Citgo Appoints Mark Holstein as General Counsel

Eight months after suddenly losing its previous general counsel, Citgo Petroleum Corp. has appointed Mark Holstein to take over the GC seat, the company announced Tuesday. Holstein first joined the Texas-based energy giant to fill in as interim GC in December 2020, after former general counsel Judith Colbert abruptly left the company alongside executive vice president Rick Esser.
Jeanerette, LADaily Iberian

Legal counsel’s opinion: Jeanerette government is by special charter

JEANERETTE — At the request of Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr., the legal counsel for the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen addressed a longstanding controversy about whether the city operates under a special charter or the Lawrason Act at Monday’s regular meeting. Attorney Lucretia Pecantte said she fell asleep with Jeanerette’s code...

Comments / 0

Community Policy