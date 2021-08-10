Training dogs and growing a business at Sandy Paws

Scenario 1: Little Johnny is seven years old and is having a little problem with his math, so his parents have decided to hire a tutor to get him up to speed on his addition, subtraction and simple fractions. Once the lesson starts, Mrs. Griffiths, the tutor, goes through the lesson and then gives him a 10-problem test at the end. For every problem that Johnny got wrong, Mrs. Griffiths whacks Johnny on the wrist. In this case, he got seven wrong, so he got seven painful whacks. Mrs. Griffiths gives him homework and tells him to study hard to avoid getting so many hits.