Many thought it would never come. But Lionel Messi is now out of Barcelona. What seemed an impossible thought has become a difficult reality. With him moving to Paris Saint-Germain, Messi’s iconic no. 10 with the Catalans is now up for grabs. But while it’s fair to assume that some are not willing to use it as a sign of respect for the legendary striker, veteran members of Barcelona have already reportedly decided who Messi’s jersey number should go to (via Heavy).