Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

In Practice: How Shell maximizes the value of its legal operations function

By Rose Ors
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWsvD_0bNsPl0F00
The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Donny Ching is the visionary leader of Shell’s Global Law Department, which totals 1,000 professionals in 45 countries. Under Ching, Shell’s Law Department has moved from a reactive, labor-intensive, and lawyer-centric model that simply offered legal advice to a proactive, data-driven, tech-enabled, and multidisciplinary-talent model offering an array of valuable business solutions.

The transformation has been fueled by Ching and his ability to enable his legal operations team to fully maximize the value it brings to the law department and, by extension, to the company as a whole. In our latest interview, Ching discusses the approach he has employed, providing examples that demonstrate the benefits of expanding the role of legal operations.

Rose Ors: What was your goal in launching a legal operations unit and how is it organized?

Donny Ching: We launched our legal operations function in 2018 to reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and consolidate services. Today, our team of project managers, pricing specialists, data analysts, technologists, and digital design specialists work at two of Shell’s offshore service centers in Malaysia and Poland. The service centers also house our Legal Advisory team, comprised of junior lawyers and paralegals, who currently focus on standardized, low-risk work. Our head of Legal Operations, Barry Tyndall, leads the team, reports to me, and is a member of my legal leadership team.

Rose Ors: I imagine that having a group with such diverse skills and mindsets helps drive innovation.

Donny Ching: We strive to create a culture where bold, creative thinking is encouraged and nurtured. One way to develop a culture of innovation is to have talented people with diverse experiences and skills collaborate on ways to rethink what work should get done and by what means. I challenge my team to be “outside the box” thinkers.

For more, check out

In my experience that requires having a box that includes more than lawyers. I am constantly evaluating what new skills and disciplines we need to continually innovate and improve.

Rose Ors: How far outside the box have you gone?

Donny Ching: One of our more interesting experiments is what we call visual contracts. We are exploring how to add visual elements — sketches, graphs, pictures — in contracts where technical or other complex concepts are difficult to understand using only words. We have found that adding visual elements makes for shorter, clearer agreements.

The results of this experiment have led us to consider how we can make all of our contracts understandable for the parties that will execute them. Many contracts are written in legalese with long “what-if” clauses that most signatories to the agreements have difficulty understanding; they sign only because each side trusts their lawyers. We want to get back to the original purpose of having a contract: a meeting of the minds.

Rose Ors: Why is the Legal Advisory team within the legal operations function?

Donny Ching: Having the advisory team within legal operations allows us to start aggregating in our service centers work that does not require a lawyer to be in a specific onshore jurisdiction. Consolidating such work will help us “right staff” the matter and perform more efficiently. We started by having the lawyers in our service centers take on certain standardized low-risk work and are now building up their capability and knowledge to handle more complex work.

Rose Ors: What is an example of work that has been shifted to the service centers?

Donny Ching: We used to have hundreds of lawyers, some very senior, drafting thousands of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) a year. Today, we are migrating to an easy-to-use tech tool that will allow most of our NDAs to be quickly generated by our business colleagues. If an NDA is more complicated or unique, the tech tool enables the client to send the NDA to the Legal Advisory team who either drafts the NDA or sends it to a lawyer with the necessary subject matter expertise.

Rose Ors: So consolidating NDAs also helped you to automate them.

Donny Ching: Exactly. Achieving the digital transformation we desire will require standardizing as much work as possible. Centralizing work makes standardization easier to accomplish. It also helps us make the process leaner and more efficient because you don’t really want to digitize your inefficiencies.

Donny Ching, head of Shell’s Global Law Department

Rose Ors: What changes has legal operations made in how you use data?

Donny Ching: We have increased how efficiently we use data, and we have enhanced the metrics we use to measure performance.

We used to house data on all our patents — totaling in the thousands — in reams of spreadsheets that would take days to review. Extracting information was extremely time-consuming. Today, our patents can be accessed through a simple-to-use visual dashboard with powerful search features. But the dashboard does more than access data quickly — it allows us to interrogate the data. For example, the tool now allows us to rank different patents in terms of importance and value, all linked to the underlying agreements so that we can drill down into an individual license agreement to see what the license revenue is, when it expires, etc.

Among the metrics we use to measure law firm performance is the value we realize under what we call “appropriate fee arrangements.” We evaluate whether we achieved the anticipated cost savings and track the added value we received in the form of training, secondments, or free hotlines.

Rose Ors: Visual contracts, self-service NDAs, and patent data at the touch of your fingertips all point to an intentional evaluation of what work should be done and by what means . What’s next, Donny?

Donny Ching: Next is launching a single department platform — a 24/7 digital front door called LegalConnect — where all except bespoke and strategic work will be logged in, assigned, and managed. Having such a central clearinghouse would enable us to become more strategic and proactive. We could quantify the volume and type of work and know which businesses and countries are raising the most work. Knowing all that would help us more quickly identify potential exposures and develop ways to manage them.

Such extensive data also would help us manage the law department. We could better allocate resources among businesses and countries and better evaluate what experience levels we need among our lawyers.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Thomson Reuters Institute is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Global Law Department#Legal Operations#The Legal Advisory#Nda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Practice Innovations: Managing legal talent for resilient growth

The past year has raised far more questions about the legal talent marketplace than it has answered. As law firms experienced a downturn in demand for legal services, many turned a cautious eye to the question of whether the legal industry would follow the pattern set during the financial crisis of 2007-‘09, which saw massive rollbacks in hiring of young attorneys, coupled with layoffs of both firm attorneys and staff.
Chesterbrook, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Boomi’s Low-Code Platform Acknowledged in Leading Independent Global Research Firm Report on Integration Platforms

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Boomi™ has been named among integration platforms on the market in the recent Forrester report “Now Tech: Integration Platforms, Q2 2021.” The report provides an overview of integration platforms based on functionality and market presence, and includes Boomi in the large vendor segment, and the Enterprise iPaaS (EiPaaS), Connected Intelligence Integration, and iPaaS for Citizen Integration functionality segments.
Chantilly, VAExecutiveBiz

Peraton Secures $979M Task Order to Help USCENTCOM Boost Info Operations Function; Tom Afferton Quoted

Peraton has been awarded a potential five-year, $979 million task order to help the Department of Defense, U.S. Central Command and its partners gain operational edge in information systems and strengthen national security. The Chantilly, Virginia-based company will provide operational planning, implementation and assessment services and boost the coordination and...
EconomyLaw.com

Holistic Vision and Strategy Feed Growth of Legal Operations

Legal operations (“legal ops”) are game changers for most firms. The discipline continues to evolve by leaps and bounds, improving upon a legal organization’s ability to increase efficiency and productivity while serving clients by means of business and technical practices. Assessing the operational demands and supplying client solutions remains crucial to law firm success. Simply put, the goal of a legal ops team is to understand the holistic operations of a firm and inject the processes and tools that constantly improve how the firm works.
BusinessSFGate

Uptime Legal Partners with Clio for Law Practice Management

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Uptime Legal Systems, a leading provider of technology and cloud services to law firms, today announced its partnership with Clio, a leading provider of law practice management software. Uptime Legal has been providing cloud and practice management solutions to hundreds of law firms...
Businessatlantanews.net

INOKIM Electric Scooter Merges its Business Operations in Israel with Manufacturing Facility in China to Improve Control of its Value Chain

Company also planning to opening logistic centers and flagship stores across United States, United Kingdom and Europe. Tel Aviv, Israel and Shanghai, China (August 2, 2021) - INOKIM, a leading international designer and manufacturer of electric scooters, today announced that the company has merged its business operations in Israel with its manufacturing facility in China into one business entity.
BusinessNew York Post

How Goldman Sachs exploits ‘woke values’ to pursue its own profit and power

In my favorite episode of “South Park,” two sleazy salesmen sell shoddy condos in the glitzy ski town of “Asspen” to the lower middle-class residents of South Park. Their pitch is intoxicatingly simple: “Try saying it. ‘I’ve got a nice little place in Asspen.’ Rolls off the tongue nicely doesn’t it?” Eventually, the residents open up their checkbooks and buy the scam.
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Partner with Bluespring Wealth Partners to maximize the value of your business.

Bluespring Wealth Partners is looking to acquire and partner with:. Independent, entrepreneurial advisory business owners interested in getting the maximum value for their business before it’s too late. Leaders interested in identifying and recruiting strong successors and developing growth plans for the future. Owners who want to focus on clients...
Softwareatlantanews.net

AI in Fintech Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Salesforce.com, Inbenta Technologies, IPsoft

Latest released the research study on Global AI in Fintech Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AI in Fintech Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AI in Fintech. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Microsoft (United States),Google (United States),Salesforce.com (United States),IBM (United States),Intel (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Inbenta Technologies (United States),IPsoft (United States),Nuance Communications (United States),ComplyAdvantage.com (United States)
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Cloud Workload Protection Platforms Software Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | Nutanix Beam, IBM, AWS Control Tower

The latest independent research document on Global Cloud Workload Protection Platforms Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Cloud Workload Protection Platforms Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Cloud Workload Protection Platforms Software market report advocates analysis of Azure Security Center, Google, Trend Micro Deep Security, Cisco, Oracle, McAfee Server Security Suites, Trend Micro, CloudGuard, Nutanix Beam, IBM, AWS Control Tower, Kaspersky, Scheider APC, Symantec, Armor Cloud Security & Akamai.
BusinessInfoworld

SaaS API Checklist: 10 "Must-haves" for SaaS Companies

We’ve worked with 500+ APIs. We see them as the cornerstones of ecosystems, integrations, and partnerships. And we think SaaS companies that do, too, have a tremendous advantage. By exposing APIs and allowing different cloud applications to communicate, SaaS companies can move and adapt fast. They can introduce new solutions...
Pharmaceuticalsclclt.com

CBD and its legalization in Europe

The European Union enacted extremely strict regulations in 2019 regarding the legalization of cannabis and its related products. Individual states of the EU have to comply with special EU regulations to cultivate, process, and sell cannabis products. Some governments can independently determine the legal status of all the cannabis products that contain CBD.
CollegesSFGate

Altec Hosts Two of Its New DocLink University Classes This Month to Help Customers Maximize Their Solutions for a New Hybrid Workforce

DocLink Admin 101 and Smart Form Toolkit classes help customers maximize their DocLink investment. Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is hosting two of its new DocLink University classes this month. Designed to provide customers with training for users at all levels, DocLink University’s subject- and roles-based classes are helping customers get the most out of their DocLink solutions.
Stocksu.today

How Does Volatility Help M8Trade Maximize Investor Returns?

Cryptocurrencies are characterized by increased price volatility. The dynamics can fluctuate up and down to several tens of percent per day. For a classic financial instrument such changes are colossal, while for the crypto market it is a common thing. The higher this indicator, the higher the probability of good earnings. Many factors can trigger high volatility, such as breaking news, quotes of influencers or even political changes. It is difficult to find out about such events until the moment when this information becomes public. Professionals like M8Trade began to team up to generate more revenue, using internal sources to be among the first to access valuable information.
Businessoilandgas360.com

Shell courts multiple suitors for its $10B Permian shale portfolio

(Bloomberg) –Devon Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips are among potential suitors studying Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s portfolio of Permian Basin oil fields, which could be worth as much as $10 billion in a sale, people familiar with the matter said. Chevron Corp. is also among companies considering bids for the assets, which are largely located in West Texas, the people said.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy