OSU Extension seed, cereal crop meetings to be online

As the calendar flips over to August and temperatures continue to rise, our cool-season forages are in the heart of what we call the “summer slump” and vegetative growth begins to decline. Numerous resources are available that provide excellent strategies for reducing the negative effects of this slump. Forage growers can utilize summer annuals to boost yields during this time of the year, but it’s also important to ensure our forage stands are healthy prior to being exposed to heat and other environmental stressors.