OSU Extension seed, cereal crop meetings to be online
Oregon State University Extension’s Seed and Cereal Crop Production meetings are going virtual once again this September. “We were hoping to have in-person meetings, and in fact we had booked the venues and set an agenda,” said OSU Extension agronomist Betsy Verhoeven. “But with the recent increase in COVID cases, uncertainty if there would be new restrictions and not wanting to have a cap on attendance, we felt we had no choice but to go back to a webinar format.”www.capitalpress.com
