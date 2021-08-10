Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

OSU Extension seed, cereal crop meetings to be online

By MITCH LIES For the Capital Press
capitalpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State University Extension’s Seed and Cereal Crop Production meetings are going virtual once again this September. “We were hoping to have in-person meetings, and in fact we had booked the venues and set an agenda,” said OSU Extension agronomist Betsy Verhoeven. “But with the recent increase in COVID cases, uncertainty if there would be new restrictions and not wanting to have a cap on attendance, we felt we had no choice but to go back to a webinar format.”

www.capitalpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
City
Corvallis, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Weed Control#Wheat#Osu Extension#Covid#Department Of Agriculture#The Oregon Seed Council#Oda#Https Beav Es 39w
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

OSU Extension agronomist retires after a growing career

After a childhood on a dryland farm in Montana and earning his master's degree in dryland wheat production, Mylen Bohle’s professional career went in a different direction — irrigation research. Bohle was the Central and Eastern Oregon agronomist for the Oregon State University Extension Service. He retired, kind of, on...
Devils Lake, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

NDSU Extension tool helps determine standing corn crop value

DEVILS LAKE - The ongoing drought is forcing some North Dakota producers to harvest corn for silage. In some cases, corn for silage is sold standing in the field, and producers need to know how to determine a fair price for the standing crop. North Dakota State University Extension has...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Crop report takeaway: ‘Indiana crop production doing very well’

INDIANA — Purdue College of Agriculture and Extension and United States Department of Agriculture experts gathered at the Indiana State Fair on Thursday (Aug. 12) to discuss the results of the 2021 USDA crop report and the current status of Indiana’s major cash crops. Jason Henderson, director of Purdue Extension...
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Using nutrient removal rates to improve forage

As the calendar flips over to August and temperatures continue to rise, our cool-season forages are in the heart of what we call the “summer slump” and vegetative growth begins to decline. Numerous resources are available that provide excellent strategies for reducing the negative effects of this slump. Forage growers can utilize summer annuals to boost yields during this time of the year, but it’s also important to ensure our forage stands are healthy prior to being exposed to heat and other environmental stressors.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Cover Crops Are Viable Option for Livestock Supplemental Feed

Cover Crops Are Viable Option for Livestock Supplemental Feed. Producers who want to use the cover crops they planted last fall as supplemental feed for their livestock may want to may want to harvest these crops quickly before the plants get too mature and the feed quality declines, says a forage expert from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.
Oregon Statecapitalpress.com

OSU appoints new leader for statewide outreach, extension

CORVALLIS — Oregon State University has appointed a new leader to oversee statewide outreach and extension programs. Ivory Lyles was named Vice Provost for University Extension and Engagement and director of OSU Extension Service, effective Sept. 30. He takes over for Anita Azarenko, who served for more than two years...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Broadcasting Cover Crop Seed into Standing Soybeans

Now is the time to learn about broadcasting cover crop seed into standing soybeans. The fallow period between soybean harvest and corn planting in a crop rotation is highly vulnerable to sediment and nutrient losses, but soybean harvest is often so late that there isn’t enough time to reliably establish a cover crop.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Scoular plant, grower program target barley food, feed segments

Barley production for the food and feed segments could increase in Idaho with help from a soon-to-open production plant and a new program for farmers. The Scoular Co. by early October plans to open a 15,000-square-foot plant in Jerome to produce a barley protein concentrate for use in aquaculture and pet food.
Ohio StateFarm and Dairy

OSU study looks into impact pipeline installation has on crop yields

Preliminary results of an Ohio State University study show that pipeline installation on farmland negatively impacts crop yields. Researchers with the Ohio State University Extension Agronomics Crops Team collected soil and yield samples from 24 farms in seven counties that were impacted by natural gas pipeline installation in the last few years. They sampled the right-of-way over the pipeline and an adjacent, undisturbed area of the same field. Pipeline easements are typically 50 feet wide.
Iowa Statekniakrls.com

ISU Extension hosting Farmland Lease Meeting Thursday

Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Marion County will hold a farmland lease meeting Thursday. The program will focus on methods to determine fair cash rental rates and the importance of good communication between the landlord and tenant. Farm Management Specialist Patrick Hatting says one of these methods involves a crop suitability rating, which is determined by a variety of factors.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

North Central Research Extension Center completed seed conditioning plant

The NDSU North Central Research Extension Center in Minot celebrated the completion of a new seed conditioning facility during its field day in July. The plant had been first discussed in 2008, and a capital drive kicked off after authorization by the 2015 Legislature, which granted $750,000 in state funds. The center also received funding assistance from Ward and Renville counties and the Mountrail Job Development Authority toward the $2.25 million project.
AgricultureAG Week

AgweekTV Full Show: Cupping in soybeans, Agweek Cereal Crop Tour, native Hawaiian finds home in North Dakota, Harvest Hosts

Coming up on AgweekTV, we'll discuss farmers in the region are seeing widespread cupping in soybeans, but is it all Dicamba injury? We will make more stops on the Agweek Cereal Crops Tour, in drought-stricken North Dakota. We'll visit the Red River Valley, where yields are much less than expected. Finally, we will tell you why a native Hawaiian is saying aloha to North Dakota, and some farms are welcoming campers as an alternative revenue source.
AgricultureCourier News

USDA to provide pandemic assistance to livestock producers

WASHINGTON, DC — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in remarks at the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Drought scorches U.S. corn, soy, and wheat crops

U.S. farmers will reap two of their largest-ever corn and soybean crops, the first step to assuring an abundant food supply, the government said on Thursday, despite drought damage in the northern Plains and upper Midwest. The wheat crop, meanwhile, will be the smallest in 19 years due to drought.
Agriculturehngnews.com

Corn crop ahead of five-year state average

Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 8, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Temperatures across the state were normal to slightly below normal. Weekend weather brought needed rain to...
Pasco, WAcapitalpress.com

Tyson seeks to wrest control of feedlot from Agri Beef

Tyson Fresh Meats has gone to court to forcibly acquire the Pasco, Wash., feedlot that bankrupt cattleman Cody Easterday sold to a major competitor last year after bilking Tyson out of $233 million. Tyson is offering $25 million — $9 million more than Agri Beef paid — for the cattle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy