TOKYO (WCMH) — It’s hard to believe that today was the last Monday of these Olympics. That’s right, we are starting to get to the “last” of everything here at the Games. Part of me is sad about that. The other part is so exhausted that I can’t tell which day and time it is anyway. But that’s the joy of covering this event. There is non-stop action and amazing stories everywhere you turn. Just a matter of picking your favorite one.