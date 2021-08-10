Cancel
College Sports

Big Ten sets volleyball TV schedule

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference released its volleyball television schedule on Tuesday, and it features 13 Nebraska matches. The Huskers' first televised bout is at home against Kansas State on August 28th. They are also slated to play Georgia (September 3rd), Louisville (September 18th), Michigan (October 1st), Michigan State (October 3rd), Penn State (October 8th), Indiana (October 13th), Purdue (October 23rd), Wisconsin (October 27th), Minnesota (October 30th), Illinois (November 4th), Penn State (November 19th) and Wisconsin (November 26th).

