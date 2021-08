The Oklahoma Sooners lead five Big 12 teams in the 2021 College Football America Yearbook’s Preseason Top 30, which was released earlier this week. The Sooners, who won nine games last season, came in at No. 4 in the Yearbook’s preseason rankings. The Sooners defeated Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game and went on to beat Florida in the Cotton Bowl, both of which were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.