Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to go out on the town before summer ends? In parts of the U.S., you might have to carry your COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals. After resisting the divisive concept of vaccine passports through most of the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 12

Fox News

Fox News

511K+
Followers
110K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Nightclub#Startup#France#Nyc Covid Safe App#Digital#Canadian#Mitre#The Mayo Clinic#Crowdpass#Newport Folk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Public HealthWashington Post

You’re going to be asked to prove your vaccination status. Here’s how to do it.

Congratulations, you’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now you have to prove it, and your smartphone can help. Across the world, fears about the contagious delta variant are leading more businesses, schools and travel destinations to require vaccination. Like it or not, there’s a real chance that somewhere you want to go will ask to see proof of your shots.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This One Thing Means You Need a COVID Test—Even If You're Vaccinated

In the early days of the pandemic, getting tested for COVID-19 usually followed any encounter with someone we knew who later came down with the virus. Fortunately, the highly effective vaccines that have rolled out have made the constant need for a nasal swabbing or antibody test something of a distant memory. But even though exposure to COVID may not bear the same risk for vaccinated people, experts say there is still at least one thing that means you need to get a test.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

Some of corporate America are drawing hard lines on Covid-19 vaccination when workers return to the office — led this week by Big Tech. Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, while Twitter confirmed to Forbes that it requires in-person employees to prove their vaccination status after the company closed its headquarters and delayed its reopening plans.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Who can make you get a COVID vaccine?

Millions of Americans have chosen not to get a coronavirus vaccine. But with the shots readily available and virus cases ticking back up in parts of the country, a growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some form of a vaccine requirement. Under many of these orders,...
TravelCNBC

Vaccines are being required for travel — here's how unvaccinated people feel about that

Unvaccinated people are eager to travel again. But more and more, the rules make that harder. Travelers are increasingly required to show proof of vaccination before they can cruise, book group tours, avoid quarantines, or vacation to tropical islands. Beyond that, vaccines are needed for everyday activities including attending some universities, returning to the workplace or eating in restaurants.
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
Public HealthNewsweek

The Unvaccinated Are Losing Jobs and Friends

As governments throughout the world push to get their populations vaccinated against COVID and fully reopen their economies, those who refuse the vaccine could see their relationships and job opportunities affected. Concerns about the safety of the vaccines have been exacerbated by the spread of disinformation, while some see the...
Florida StatePosted by
Fortune

Another COVID-19 variant has shown up in Florida as Delta rages on

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there.
Public HealthGovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Unvaccinated Feds Who Refuse Testing Will Face Discipline; Questions on CDC’s Data for New Mask Guidance

In his remarks on Tuesday afternoon, President Biden recapped his announcement from last week about vaccine attestation for federal employees and contractors, the Veterans Affairs Department vaccine requirement for healthcare workers and his direction for the Pentagon to look into requiring the vaccine for service members. “The good news is...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

These 5 figures show how bad the US Covid-19 surge is. But experts say we can turn things around

CNN — As the rate of Covid-19 vaccinations climbed and new infection numbers plummeted in spring, many Americans thought they were in for a carefree summer. But lagging vaccinations and a highly contagious new variant dragged the US back into a vicious Covid-19 surge – one that’s prompted new mask mandates and measures and still shows no signs of slowing down.
RestaurantsGrub Street

Should Unvaccinated People Avoid Restaurants Completely?

Last week, Atlanta restaurateur Armando Celentano posted a sign on his restaurant, Argosy: “No Vax No Service,” after identifying breakthrough COVID-19 cases among his vaccinated staff. Celentano explained his decision to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying, “I have to do what I think is right to protect the people who rely on me to make a living.” In doing so, he joined a growing wave of business operators who are taking a hard line against unvaccinated customers. Even without mandates, a growing body of evidence suggests those unvaxxed customers should avoid bars and restaurants no matter what.

Comments / 12

Community Policy