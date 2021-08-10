Planning Commission Approves New Grocery Warehouse Project
ST. CLOUD -- A large new grocery warehouse and distribution center got the approval of the St. Cloud Planning Commission during a public hearing on Tuesday night. Even though the project is going into the St. Cloud Business Park along Opportunity Drive, it needs the city's approval because of the height of the buildings. There is a current maximum height that a building can be in the park of 50 feet, the second and third phases of this project have 80-foot buildings.wjon.com
Comments / 0