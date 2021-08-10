Planning Commission Approves New Grocery Warehouse Project

The old Technical High School building is being converted into the new City Hall and the old Tech High School media center will go on sale within the next couple months. St. Cloud City Planner Matt Glaesman says they have taken public input from those in the neighborhood and that input has been considered into the plan for that property. Based on the site proximity to Highway 23 Glaesman says that property is well suited for commercial. Since the city owns the media center property they can be more intentional with who they sell the property to. Glaesman says potential developers call the city often looking for possible locations to build. He says the city can help direct potential businesses to open locations that would fit their needs.