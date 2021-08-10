Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Planning Commission Approves New Grocery Warehouse Project

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A large new grocery warehouse and distribution center got the approval of the St. Cloud Planning Commission during a public hearing on Tuesday night. Even though the project is going into the St. Cloud Business Park along Opportunity Drive, it needs the city's approval because of the height of the buildings. There is a current maximum height that a building can be in the park of 50 feet, the second and third phases of this project have 80-foot buildings.

WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Rockville, MNPosted by
WJON

Rockville City Council Approves New Public Works Facility

ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville City Council has approved building their first public works facility during Wednesday night's meeting. Council member Bill Becker says the old fire hall no longer meets their needs due to a lack of work space and storage, which is what ultimately led to the council's decision.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Old Tech’s Media Center To Go On Sale Soon

The old Technical High School building is being converted into the new City Hall and the old Tech High School media center will go on sale within the next couple months. St. Cloud City Planner Matt Glaesman says they have taken public input from those in the neighborhood and that input has been considered into the plan for that property. Based on the site proximity to Highway 23 Glaesman says that property is well suited for commercial. Since the city owns the media center property they can be more intentional with who they sell the property to. Glaesman says potential developers call the city often looking for possible locations to build. He says the city can help direct potential businesses to open locations that would fit their needs.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

GulfEagle Redevelopment Gets Go Ahead from Planning Commission

ST. CLOUD -- The currently vacant GulfEagle Supply building on East St. Germain Street could be a multi-use entertainment district in the future. The St. Cloud Planning Commission on Tuesday night unanimously approved the request to rezone the property from Industrial to Commercial. Developer Kevin Johnson of K. Johnson Construction...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
WJON

Regulator Reports New Spills Along Line 3 Construction Route

ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota regulators say there have been more releases of drilling fluid along the Line 3 oil pipeline construction route than previously reported. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, there were 28 releases at 12 river crossing locations from June 8 to Aug. 5. In one...

