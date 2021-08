Log in or register to post comments Printer-friendly version. Arejay, I noticed you haven't completed your profile, it would have been helpful to know where you're located. Assuming that you're in the northern hemisphere where it is much warmer right now if you want to do an overnight levain build, you'll not only want to use cold water, but you'll also want to alter the ratios. In the winter I use my proofing box and build 1:6:6 levains which are ready in the morning when fermented at 74*F. In the summer the kitchen is much warmer, so I'll ferment the levain on my bedroom floor which I keep much cooler. I'll use cold water and either make a firm levain with less water than flour say 60% hydration or greatly increase the ratio to 1:10:10.