A week after ripping apart Nike for planning to release Kyrie 8 without his approval, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving appears to be doing some damage control. In a statement shared by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving explained the reason for his angry reaction and the status of his relationship with the sports apparel giants. According to the Nets star, he is not blaming Nike for the controversial sneaker but highlighted he is working with them now to stay aligned with their plans and what to do moving forard.