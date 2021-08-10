Cancel
Economy

Rural Resources Leaders Resign

By Cicely Babb Staff Writer
Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerri Younce, who took the reins of Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center as its executive director in May, has resigned. She cited differences of opinion with the nonprofit agency’s board of directors. “I have a different vision for implementing the mission and vision than the board does,” she...

EconomyMonticello Express

» Rural leaders join new network to build inclusive communities

Last year, as the country grappled with the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis, leaders in the Dubuque region looked inward to process the pain from this nearby event. Rural leaders reached out to the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque for help learning about systemic racism as well as equity and inclusion practices.
Burlington, VTWCAX

North County leaders, voters react to Cuomo resignation

You can call Vermont 211 for a number of reasons from consumer services, education, healthcare and now COVID support. Wildfires in California continue to burn and there’s at least one Vermonter volunteering to aid in the rescue efforts. Burlington police staffing guidance expected in pending report. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Minnesota Statektoe.com

COVID Protocols For State Fair Announced

(St. Paul, MN) — Less than two weeks out, there are few COVID-19 protocols being put in place for the Minnesota State Fair. Officials say face coverings will be mostly recommended on the fairgrounds but required on public transportation. There will not be any mandates in place, so individuals don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Guidelines may change depending on coronavirus numbers.
Religionwashingtonnewsday.com

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency, the church’s highest governing body, released a statement Wednesday asking churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks during public meetings.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 In Hospital

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Death and DeSantis cloud the future of the Sunshine State

A dark cloud hangs over the Sunshine State. COVID-19, fueled by delta variant, is running rampant in Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is losing the race to stop the spread of the pandemic. Last Friday, Aug. 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 23,903 cases of...

