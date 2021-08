After the season 7 finale on July 25, Hallmark's Good Witch will be no more. In early July, Hallmark announced its decision to end the long-running series starring Catherine Bell (as Cassie Nightingale) and James Denton (as Dr. Sam Radford) after seven seasons and several movies. To those who've followed Cassie's journey since the first movie premiered back in 2008, the news was both shocking and utterly devastating. But even still, Catherine is keeping her head held high. Reacting to the news on Instagram, Catherine made it clear that she's "so grateful" for the opportunity to play Cassie for the past 13 years.