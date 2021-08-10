With his disgraced resignation, Cuomo makes history as a sexual harasser – 08/10/2021 – world

As we prepare to go to press shortly after noon on Tuesday, August 10, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he is resigning amid allegations of sexual harassment. He insisted on his innocence, but said he was stepping aside because he did not want to cost the taxpayers millions of dollars, nor generate months of political and legal controversy. The Governor apologized if his “familiarity” was misunderstood, or made anyone uncomfortable. He said he was not aware of crossing any lines because they had shifted, and in the future, he would be sure to observe them. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will step in for Cuomo, and in so doing will be New York’s first woman governor. Governor Cuomo’s resignation is effective in 14 days from his announcement (Tuesday, August 24). The Gazette will bring you more as the story develops, so stay tuned.