With his disgraced resignation, Cuomo makes history as a sexual harasser – 08/10/2021 – world

By Editor
Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 1985, having recently moved from Rio de Janeiro to New York City, I went to the local Detran to get my first driver’s license in the state. As I stepped out of the subway station in Manhattan’s financial district, I saw a group of a few dozen listening intently to a man in a suit.

Public Safety
Politics
New York City, NY
The Atlantic

It’s Not Just Andrew Cuomo

Far removed from the bustle of New York City and its surrounding suburbs, the upstate city of Albany has always been a place where the state’s political class goes to quietly indulge. Before the pandemic, booze-fueled dinners and fundraisers were a norm, as were raucous parties that drew lawmakers and staffers together. For the men with a modicum of power, time in the state capital could mean days and nights of endless advances on, flirting with, and harassment of the young women in their midst.
New York City, NY
CNN

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he will resign, relinquishing under extraordinary pressure his decade-long grip on power and heading off a potential impeachment by New York's Democratic-led legislature a week after the release of a report by the state attorney general that found he had sexually harassed 11 women.
There Will Be No Late Impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning after the state Attorney General concluded the Governor had sexually harassed multiple current and former state employees. As Governor, Cuomo also adopted Covid-19 policies that dramatically increased nursing home deaths, and then sought to cover up the administration's culpability, prompting an FBI investigation.
Cuomo is not a victim

ALBANY (TNS) — New York will be better for this. Andrew Cuomo had to go. No matter what you think of the man or his politics, the governor and his many scandals had paralyzed state government. His continued malevolence, moreover, was a storm cloud New York needed to escape. When...
Under fire, Cuomo resigns as governor

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will step down as governor, after an investigation found he sexually harassed several women. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said, adding that the transition must be seamless. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who called out Cuomo’s actions […]
Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul Distancing Self From Outgoing Governor Cuomo

Hochul, who will be the state’s first female governor, said she had not been previously aware of the allegations against Cuomo in State Attorney General Letitia James‘ investigation. She also vowed to remove people from the administration who have been named as doing anything unethical in the report. Hochul promised...
New York City, NY

Cuomo Resigns

As we prepare to go to press shortly after noon on Tuesday, August 10, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he is resigning amid allegations of sexual harassment. He insisted on his innocence, but said he was stepping aside because he did not want to cost the taxpayers millions of dollars, nor generate months of political and legal controversy. The Governor apologized if his “familiarity” was misunderstood, or made anyone uncomfortable. He said he was not aware of crossing any lines because they had shifted, and in the future, he would be sure to observe them. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will step in for Cuomo, and in so doing will be New York’s first woman governor. Governor Cuomo’s resignation is effective in 14 days from his announcement (Tuesday, August 24). The Gazette will bring you more as the story develops, so stay tuned.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Resigning. But His Legal Challenges Are Just Beginning

Following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday after a report revealed he sexually harassed multiple women, his legal challenges are still ongoing. He could face criminal charges or civil lawsuits. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Debra Katz, the attorney representing Charlotte Bennett who is the former executive...
Andrew Cuomo, consummate narcissist, bows out by blaming women

Andrew Cuomo, in resignation remarks, said that since he works for the people — “for you,” he said — that it was high time to step aside and “let government get back to governing” because, hey now, ho now, “doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you.” And with that, he resigned his governorship.
George Pataki: Thank God Andrew Cuomo Is Gone

Former Governor of New York, George Pataki, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Pataki said the handwriting was on the wall but even in his resignation his comments were unapologetic and didn’t acknowledge responsibility. Pataki said Cuomo acted as if he were the victim of a political witch-hunt. Pataki strongly feels that despite Cuomo’s resignation the nursing home investigation must continue in order to find out what was behind the order leading to the unnecessary elderly deaths. When asked if Andrew Cuomo is plotting a comeback, Pataki said he can see it happening and pointed to Anthony Weiner who was convicted of a felony and ran for office. On Lt Governor Kathy Hochul taking over, Pataki feels we should give her a chance. Pataki said she needs to hit the ground running to address the economic and tax crisis along with crime, the mentally ill and homelessness.
New York City, NY

What Andrew Cuomo Teaches Us – Especially the Politicians

We can learn a new lesson from the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation in a stunning historical moment on Aug. 10, 2021. After all, he is not the first state’s governor to exit office in political and personal disgrace. In fact, Cuomo is the second consecutive...
CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
Dem assemblyman Ron Kim calls out Andrew Cuomo's 'biggest criminal act'

New York Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday with Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean to react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation. RON KIM: His biggest criminal act, in my opinion, is committing public fraud. He suppressed—he ordered his people to suppress life and death data at the peak of the pandemic. Information that could have been used to legislate, to save people’s lives—he took that away from us because he was chasing down a $5.1 million dollar book deal. That is criminal.

